Hurry! AirPods Pro still on sale for $220 — but not for much longer

Verizon is a creature of habit. The carrier-cum-retailer has discounted the AirPods Pro several times over the course of the last few months, but not for long — a week or two at a time. With this in mind, it’s safe to say the clock is ticking if you want to take home Apple’s flagship noise-canceling true wireless earbuds on the cheap. It still has them for $220, down $30 from the usual $50. Miss out now and it’s unlikely we’ll see them on offer again until Labour Day, and that’s not until September 7. Best act fast, then.

So, what’s the difference between the AirPods Pro and the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case? For starters, they’re a lot smaller and shorter. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long workout, and are armed with Active Noise-Canceling (ANC). Plus, they come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that A) ensure they stay in your ears while you’re working out; B) make them more comfortable to wear for extended durations, and C) create a seal for ANC to work its magic.

The changes don’t end there, though. Apple made a number of changes under the hood to improve the all-important sound quality as well, headlined by the addition of Adaptive EQ — a software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. It’s all of this combined, not to mention the fact they last for up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled, that makes the AirPods Pro the most advanced AirPods the company has released to date.

Not sold? Here’s what one customer had to say about their AirPods Pro:

They fit perfectly and work extremely well with the iPhone. I rarely have to charge them and the bluetooth rarely gives me any issues. The sound cancelation was great when I used them while cutting the grass.

