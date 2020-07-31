  1. Deals
Dell knocks $525 off the must-have Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop

Alienware has a fantastic reputation for high-quality gaming laptops for good reason — they really are some of the best gaming systems out there. Right now, Dell has heavily reduced the Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop from $1,725 to $1,200. With a saving of $525, this is the perfect time to upgrade your portable gaming setup and enjoy playing your favorite games with the best hardware. It’s one of the best gaming laptop deals out there. Be quick though — stock is strictly limited!

So, what makes the Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop so great? It has a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD for storage. On top of that is a high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card which means it’ll never miss a beat while you’re playing all the latest games. Whatever you play will look fantastic because of the graphics card but it will also look great because of the 17.3-inch full HD screen that the system has been paired with. That’s plenty big enough to see every detail while you’re gaming.

Despite the hefty screen size, the Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop is still a thin and portable device. It’s only 23 mm thick and weighs just under 5.8 pounds so you won’t feel restricted in terms of portability. That’s thanks to the high-end materials that the Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop has been made with. These include magnesium alloy, one of the lightest structural metals in the world, enabling the laptop to be rigid yet also comfortable and lightweight. That same material also helps keep the laptop components cool and operating correctly, no matter how full-on your gaming gets.

A well-designed system that means you get all the fun of an amazing gaming machine, with the portability of a laptop, the Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop is ordinarily priced at $1,725. At the moment though, you can snap it up for just $1,200. With a huge saving of $525, this offer is strictly limited but one that gamers will be keen to grab while they can. It’s sure to be the kind of gaming laptop that will be a great choice for some time to come.

