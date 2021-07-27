The age-old debate between PC gamers is, do you go full power for the true battlestation in a desktop, or do you take it on the go with a more portable laptop and sacrifice some of that power? Honestly, with the right gaming PC deals, or gaming laptop deals, you can find a good balance between both.

We recommend holding off the big debate because Dell is offering some crazy deals on Alienware desktops and laptops right now. You can grab the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop ( which totally looks like a big air purifier and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing) for $1,730 or $200 off. Or, you can opt for the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop, which looks nothing like an air purifier, for $1,700 or a whopping $580 off. Your choice, but either way, you get free shipping and express delivery as part of the package. Hurry though, availability is limited for both deals.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop – $1,730, was $1,930

Packed neatly inside Dell’s Alienware Dark Side of the Moon chassis, the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is an absolute powerhouse. It has an Intel Core i7 8-core processor with a 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost Max. There’s 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 128GB total for a fee, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. Additional hardware includes a 512GB solid-state drive, Dell WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0, plus a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Normally $1,930, Dell is offering this beast for $200 off which drops it to $1,730 with free shipping. Can’t beat that. Act soon if you want one, when those deals are all claimed, they’re gone for good.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop – $1,700, was $2,280

If you’d rather play some games in a coffee shop, at work, school, or somewhere random in your home, the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is an awesome choice. It’s sleek, lightweight, and delightful to look at. Under the hood is a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 5.0GHz with Turbo Boost. The 15.6-inch OLED UHD display supports the P3 color gamut, Tobii eye-tracking, and has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of storage — two 256GB SSDs in RAID0 — and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. Killer WiFi 6, Bluetooth, built-in RGB with full customization, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 are all part of the deal as well. Normally $2,280, Dell is offering the m15 R3 Gaming Laptop for $1,700, which is $580 off. Game. Set. Match. That match is going to be over pretty quickly though because people are claiming this deal left and right, and availability is limited. Probably even more now since you’re reading this.

