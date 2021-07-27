  1. Deals
The age-old debate between PC gamers is, do you go full power for the true battlestation in a desktop, or do you take it on the go with a more portable laptop and sacrifice some of that power? Honestly, with the right gaming PC deals, or gaming laptop deals, you can find a good balance between both.

We recommend holding off the big debate because Dell is offering some crazy deals on Alienware desktops and laptops right now. You can grab the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop ( which totally looks like a big air purifier and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing) for $1,730 or $200 off. Or, you can opt for the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop, which looks nothing like an air purifier, for $1,700 or a whopping $580 off. Your choice, but either way, you get free shipping and express delivery as part of the package. Hurry though, availability is limited for both deals.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop – $1,730, was $1,930

An Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.

Packed neatly inside Dell’s Alienware Dark Side of the Moon chassis, the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is an absolute powerhouse. It has an Intel Core i7 8-core processor with a 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost Max. There’s 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 128GB total for a fee, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. Additional hardware includes a 512GB solid-state drive, Dell WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0, plus a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Normally $1,930, Dell is offering this beast for $200 off which drops it to $1,730 with free shipping. Can’t beat that. Act soon if you want one, when those deals are all claimed, they’re gone for good.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop – $1,700, was $2,280

And Alienware m15 R3 laptop.

If you’d rather play some games in a coffee shop, at work, school, or somewhere random in your home, the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is an awesome choice. It’s sleek, lightweight, and delightful to look at. Under the hood is a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 5.0GHz with Turbo Boost. The 15.6-inch OLED UHD display supports the P3 color gamut, Tobii eye-tracking, and has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of storage — two  256GB SSDs in RAID0 — and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. Killer WiFi 6, Bluetooth, built-in RGB with full customization, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 are all part of the deal as well. Normally $2,280, Dell is offering the m15 R3 Gaming Laptop for $1,700, which is $580 off. Game. Set. Match. That match is going to be over pretty quickly though because people are claiming this deal left and right, and availability is limited. Probably even more now since you’re reading this.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Want to see what other awesome gaming laptop deals are available? We rounded up all of the best offers for you below. Take a look.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$589
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Free copy of "Death Stranding"

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,900 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
