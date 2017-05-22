Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day feature a super-unique, typewriter-inspired mechanical keyboard, an iPad 2 typing cover, and a set of professional headphones. Enjoy savings up to $310 and discounts as deep as 78 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard
Impress your friends AND save more than $300 with the KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard, which draws inspiration from the traditional typewriter. On sale for just $90 today only, this keyboard has a vintage look and is built to last.
The attention-grabbing keyboard features handcrafted typewriter-style keycaps and chrome trim. It features blue switches for haptic feedback, and makes an audible clicking sound. The white LED backlights are functional and programmable, while the keyboard itself is waterproof and easy to clean.
With a classic design, it’s a keyboard that’s reborn with modern innovations. Its CNC anodized aluminum construction creates a solid look and feel. The aluminum body ensures no flex or creaks. The keyboard is easy to set up — just plug it in and play — and compatible with both Windows and iOS. It comes with a cleaning brush and keycap removal tool.
The KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard normally retails for $400 but today only is slashed in price to only $90 on Amazon, providing a $310 (78 percent) discount.
Buy it now from:
Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Air 2
Score an Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Air 2 for only $28 today only. The cover is designed for fluid typing, and features comfortable, tactical keys.
The iPad 2 cover allows you to more easily type as it protects your iPad. The case features both a handheld and hands-free mode. Snap it into an upright angle for typing and hands-free media viewing or lay it flat for handheld use.
The cover places your iPad into auto sleep and wake modes based on whether it’s closed or open. The keyboard remains automatically connected once paired via Bluetooth. It boasts a long-lasting battery life, as well as a convenient power-saving mode. The cover operates up to six months on a single charge, assuming you use it approximately two hours a day and the power-saving mode is triggered after 10 minutes of idleness. The cover comes with a USB charging cable, along with an 18-month warranty.
This Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Air 2 normally retails for $50 but is currently marked down to just $28 on Amazon, providing a $22 (44 percent) discount.
Buy it now from:
Akai Professional Project 50X Headphones
Whether you’re looking for studio monitor-quality headphones or a premium set for personal listening, these Akai Professional Project 50X Headphones fit the bill. Discounted by 44 percent today only, these Amazon-exclusive, over-ear headphones are excellent for recording, live mixing, cueing, and personal listening.
The headphones have a circumaural, closed-back design that provides premium noise isolation. The 50mm neodymium dynamic drivers deliver a deep, rich bass, while the 32 ohms of impedance ensure compatibility with virtually all equipment. The soft, padded earcups and adjustable headband provide all-day-long comfort.
The super-portable headphones fit equally well in a carry-on bag for travel or on a cluttered studio desk, and come with a travel pouch to keep them even safer on long commutes. Two detachable cables (straight and coiled) ensure that if your cable gets caught on something, it will unplug at the earcup instead of ripping the headphones.
The Akai Professional Project 50X Headphones regularly retail for $90 but today only are discounted to $50 on Amazon, saving you $40 (44 percent).
Buy it now from: