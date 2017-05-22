Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard

Impress your friends AND save more than $300 with the KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard, which draws inspiration from the traditional typewriter. On sale for just $90 today only, this keyboard has a vintage look and is built to last.

The attention-grabbing keyboard features handcrafted typewriter-style keycaps and chrome trim. It features blue switches for haptic feedback, and makes an audible clicking sound. The white LED backlights are functional and programmable, while the keyboard itself is waterproof and easy to clean.

With a classic design, it’s a keyboard that’s reborn with modern innovations. Its CNC anodized aluminum construction creates a solid look and feel. The aluminum body ensures no flex or creaks. The keyboard is easy to set up — just plug it in and play — and compatible with both Windows and iOS. It comes with a cleaning brush and keycap removal tool.

The KrBn Retro Circle Keycap Mechanical Keyboard normally retails for $400 but today only is slashed in price to only $90 on Amazon, providing a $310 (78 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon