Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Make your car a hands-free environment with an Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth 4.0 Car Receiver, which is currently 58 percent off on Amazon. The receiver boasts a hassle-free setup and delivers an audio experience that doesn’t compromise sound quality.

The receiver allows you to route your phone through your car speakers so you can make calls and listen to music using Bluetooth 4.0. With lossless audio transmission, you get superb sound for clear, easy to understand calls and an enjoyable music experience. Active noise suppression further ensures phone calls and music come in with precise clarity.

Simply stick it the car dashboard, plug in an AUX cable and USB cable, and then pair it with your phone. The device is sleek and small, allowing for convenient placement anywhere on your dashboard. It also is extremely easy to operate, featuring three buttons that take care of all functions.

The Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth 4.0 Car Receiver regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $17 on Amazon, saving you $23 (58 percent).

