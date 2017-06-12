Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an Anker Bluetooth car receiver, a set of wireless over-ear headphones, and a durable Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $260 and discounts as deep as 81 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth 4.0 Car Receiver
Make your car a hands-free environment with an Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth 4.0 Car Receiver, which is currently 58 percent off on Amazon. The receiver boasts a hassle-free setup and delivers an audio experience that doesn’t compromise sound quality.
The receiver allows you to route your phone through your car speakers so you can make calls and listen to music using Bluetooth 4.0. With lossless audio transmission, you get superb sound for clear, easy to understand calls and an enjoyable music experience. Active noise suppression further ensures phone calls and music come in with precise clarity.
Simply stick it the car dashboard, plug in an AUX cable and USB cable, and then pair it with your phone. The device is sleek and small, allowing for convenient placement anywhere on your dashboard. It also is extremely easy to operate, featuring three buttons that take care of all functions.
The Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth 4.0 Car Receiver regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $17 on Amazon, saving you $23 (58 percent).
Modern Portable Premium Bluetooth Headphones
Hear your favorite music and movies the way they were meant to be heard with a set of Modern Portable Premium Bluetooth Headphones, which are currently 81 percent off on Amazon. The headphones look and sound like they cost significantly more than their original price tag and feature a comfortable design that has earned them recognition.
The over-ear headphones provide high fidelity and crystal-clear sound, with a deep, rich, and accurate bass, even at high volumes. They include a built-in wireless microphone for hands-free phone calls from your smartphone. The headphones have a battery life of 6 to 15 hours, and can be used in wired mode when the battery dies.
They have a high-end brushed stainless steel design and are ergonomic, making them both stylish and durable. The soft ear cushions and contoured adjustable headband provide you with superior, long-lasting comfort all day long.
These Modern Portable Premium Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $320 but are currently slashed in price to only $60 on Amazon, giving you a discount of $260 (81 percent).
Arespark Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Take your music with you wherever you go this summer, from high up in the mountains to down by the shore, with an Arespark Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 73 percent off on Amazon.
The outdoor speaker puts out loud, distortion-free music, thanks to dual high-performance drivers that provide impressive high fidelity sound. You’ll enjoy distinct mids and highs from a power-efficient acoustic driver and a strong bass from a specially designed passive bass radiator. It’s powerful enough to fill very large rooms or be heard in outdoor spaces.
The speaker has an IPX5 waterproof rating, meaning it can resist low to medium water pressure, and is also dustproof and shockproof. On just three hours of charging, you get 10hours of music playback thanks to the 1200mAh battery. The speaker pairs with your Bluetooth devices from up to 10 meters away and can be played using Bluetooth, AUX-In, or a micro SD card. With its durable TPU housing, the speaker is built to withstand 35.5-inch-high drops and tumbles.
The Arespark Wireless Bluetooth Speaker regularly retails for $80 but is on sale for $21 on Amazon, providing a $59 (73 percent) discount.
