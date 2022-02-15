Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is 50% off right now

If you’re looking for an affordable way to keep your kids engaged, then you can’t go wrong with picking up a tablet. But since kids can be pretty rowdy with their belongings, spending a ton of money on a device might not be the best idea. That’s where the wallet-friendly Amazon Fire tablet deals come in, especially this one for the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. Right now, you can pick up this kid-centric tablet for just $70, which is a massive $70 discount on the regular price of $140. That’s one of the best tablet deals for kids you can get right now. Keep reading to discover how this device can be a great learning tool for your kids.

When we reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, we called it “the complete package.” We praised it for being painless to set up and easy to use, so parents can get it up and running within minutes. These tablets come with a kid-proof case that’s built to withstand any drops that happen during playtime. For added peace of mind, there’s even a generous two-year warranty, so you can exchange it for free if it breaks. It’s got the same fantastic 12-hour battery life and vibrant 8-inch HD display as the regular version. Inside, it’s packed with 32GB of storage, a speedy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB of RAM for multitasking support.

The Fire HD 8 Kids comes with an entire suite of curated content and software ideal for keeping your kid entertained and educated. It comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives you access to over 20,000 apps, books, games, and videos specifically made for children. You also get full parental controls over the device, so you can set educational goals, curfews, or filter certain types of content with ease. If you want to make other modifications, you can easily add games, books, or videos using your parent dashboard. It even has an entire Spanish-language section, so you can help your kid learn the language through thousands of kid-friendly pieces of content.

If you’ve been looking to get your kid accustomed to using technology, this tablet is the perfect introduction. It’s sturdy, cheap, and even comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for just $70, which is a whopping $70 discount on the standard $140. Hit that Buy Now button, and unlock an entirely new world of kid-friendly content today.

