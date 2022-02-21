Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.

Best Presidents Day Amazon deals

Instant Vortex Plus —

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S —

Apple AirPods Pro —

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 —

Apple MacBook Air (2020) —

Instant Vortex Plus — $100, was $140

Why Buy

Multiple functions

Customizable cooking programs

Large, 10-quart capacity

Control over cooking temperature

If you need help preparing meals in the kitchen, you might want to invest in the Instant Vortex Plus. This device works as an air fryer, rotisserie, and convection oven, and it can also broil, bake, dehydrate, and toast, among other functions. With all these options at your fingertips, accessible through the front panel, you’ll be cooking different kinds of dishes in no time. You also have access to preset cooking programs, which you can customize once you’re ready to make your own recipes. If you’re just starting out, you can download the free Instant Pot app to get recipes, and hopefully one of them turns out to be your new favorite to prepare and eat.

The Instant Vortex Plus features a cooking capacity of 10 quarts, so you’ll be able to prepare meals for the whole family or for several friends in one go. Like the best air fryers, this appliance can keep the exterior of the food crispy and the interior moist, with Instant’s EverCrisp technology requiring little to no oil to achieve this. You can adjust the temperature to anywhere between 95 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you complete control over the entire cooking process. In addition, heating is quick and even, so you don’t need to worry about one side of the ingredients being cooked and the other side staying raw.

Every purchase of the Instant Vortex Plus comes with various accessories, namely spit and forks, fetch tool, and basket for the rotisserie function, a drip pan, and a pair of cooking trays. One of most-asked questions by first-time buyers is whether it’s difficult to clean an air fryer — that’s not the case with the Instant Vortex Plus, especially since you can pop its accessories into the dishwasher to wash them off.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S — $160, was $230

Why Buy

Quiet operation

Powerful suction

Avoids falling, obstacles

Automatically recharges

It’s tough to keep your home’s floor spotless at all times. For those who need a cleaning companion, you might want to invest in the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. The robot vacuum won’t disturb you or your family as it cleans because of its quiet operation, while it’s capable of picking up all kinds of dust and debris with the help of its suction power of 1,300 Pa. It also features BoostIQ technology, which automatically raises the robot vacuum’s suction power for a brief moment when the brief power boost is needed to get the best possible clean on the surface that it’s working on. The robot vacuum also has large wheels that allow it to roll over carpets and climb over slightly elevated door ledges.

Once the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S starts cleaning, you don’t have to pay much attention to it, like the best robot vacuums. That’s because it’s equipped with drop-sensing technology, which allows it to avoid falling down the stairs and off ledges, and infrared sensors for avoiding obstacles such as furniture and other appliances. With a triple-filter system that combines a dual-layer filter and a high-performance filter, your home is protected from dust and dirt, and its large dustbox can hold up to 0.6 liter, so you don’t need to empty it as much as other robot vacuums.

In terms of durability, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S passes most household’s standards with its anti-scratch, tempered glass top cover, which rests on top of a robot vacuum that’s less than 3 inches tall. This allows the device to slip beneath most furniture, so it can clean beyond what your eyes see. Once it’s done, or when its battery gets depleted, it will automatically return to its charging base. Once charged, it will pick up where it left off, or it will wait for the next command to clean the home.

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

Why Buy

Active noise cancellation

Easy access to Siri

Simple setup with iPhone

More than 24 hours of usage

Shoppers who are planning to buy wireless earbuds are highly recommended to go with the AirPods Pro, which are among Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds as the top option for Apple fans. The primary selling point of the AirPods Pro is its active noise cancellation, which can completely block out external noise so that you can focus your listening on your favorite playlist or on the show that you’re catching up on. On the other hand, the wireless earbuds also offer Transparency Mode, which lets you hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. It’s also easy to call Apple’s digital assistant through the AirPods Pro, as you just need to say “Hey, Siri.”

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, in addition to ANC and Transparency Mode, the AirPods Pro holds the advantage in terms of its excellent sound quality, better call quality, and more comfortable fit with the help of customizable silicone tips. Like with all other AirPods models, the AirPods Pro is very easy to set up with your iPhone. You just need to open the charging case, hold it near your iPhone, and they’ll be automatically paired. When they go in or out of your ears, your music will play and pause with the help of sensors in the wireless earbuds, while adaptive EQ will automatically tune the sound that you hear.

Apple promises over four hours of listening time on a single charge, which extends to more than 24 hours if you include the charging case’s reserves. It won’t be a problem to wear the AirPods Pro for the whole day, though, as you can choose the silicone tip that will keep them secure in your ears even while you’re engaging in physical activities such as running.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $215, was $290

Why Buy

Android apps on Chrome OS

4GB of RAM

10 hours of battery life

Four forms through 360-degree hinge

For an affordable but reliable laptop, you should heavily consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. As a Chromebook, it runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser that’s reworked into an operating system. Chrome OS depend on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead for quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end hardware on the best Chromebooks. They also support Android apps that may be downloaded through the Google Play Store, for a vast library of software that you can use on a laptop.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle basic tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content. It only comes with a 32GB eMMC for storage, though you’ll only be using it mostly for Android apps as you have access to cloud storage for your files. Acer also promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the Chromebook, which should be enough time to look for an outlet to charge it if you’re always working while on the go. With a weight of less than 3 pounds, it won’t be a hassle to take the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 wherever you go.

The versatility of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is another reason why you’d want to purchase it. The 360-degree hinge allows four forms: laptop mode that maximizes productivity with access to the keyboard; display mode that brings the screen closer for when you want to enjoy entertainment options; tent mode that’s perfect for narrow spaces or for hands-free viewing; and tablet mode for browsing the internet and checking social media. You can easily switch among these four forms, depending on what you need for any given situation.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $949, was $999

Why Buy

Powerful M1 chip

Gorgeous Retina display

Completely fanless

Up to 18 hours of battery life

The 2020 MacBook Air offers powerful performance with Apple’s M1 chip, on par with the MacBook Pro 13. It also comes with 8GB of RAM for a speedy and responsive system, combining with the M1 chip to keep up with all your daily tasks — even the most demanding ones like browsing the internet with multiple open tabs, working on a huge graphic file, or editing multimedia content. All of this is easy on the eyes with the laptop’s 13.3-inch Retina display, which shows vibrant colors, clear details, and sharp text. The laptop also comes with a storage capacity of 256GB, which should be enough for essential software and your important files.

In Digital Trends’ rundown of of the best MacBooks, the MacBook Air is tagged as a superb choice because of the performance that’s packed inside a lightweight, portable machine. Making the feat even more impressive is that the MacBook Air is completely fanless, as the power efficiency of the M1 chip allows the laptop to cool entirely passively. This also means that the laptop is completely silent while you work, which is a huge bonus if you’re tired of the constant whirring noise from your current laptop.

The MacBook Air, like most models of Apple’s laptops, features top-notch build quality with a rock-solid aluminum body. The Magic Keyboard offers improved travel and reliability over the butterfly keyboard, and the maligned Touch Bar is nowhere in sight, as it’s been replaced by a row of function keys and a Touch ID button for logging in and confirming online purchases. In terms of battery life, Apple promises up to 18 hours on a single charge. If you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the MacBook Air will seamlessly work with your other devices, such as extending your workspace to your iPad and answering calls on the MacBook Air.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations