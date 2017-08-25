Save up to $80 this weekend with our top 4 Amazon Warehouse tech deals

You can save a lot of money by shopping for re-packaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $80 on brand-name gadgets including a Chromebook, mesh Wi-Fi router, home theater system, and a Bluetooth speaker.

The Best

Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is also one of our all-time favorite laptops. The Asus Chromebook C202 was named the best budget Chromebook by our review team, who noted that this compact 11.6-inch computer is “built like a tank,” making it the perfect choice for students and other users who frequently take their gear on the go and don’t like delicate hardware that they have to baby all the time.

The Asus Chromebook C202 is already highly affordable at its usual price of around $218, but you can score this rugged little laptop from Amazon Warehouse for $168 in very good condition or $178 in like new condition, saving you as much as $50.

More great deals

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system: The Netgear Orbi is a fantastic and easy-to-use mesh wireless system that blankets a wide area (such as a larger multi-story home) in fast, stable Wi-Fi internet. Amazon Warehouse has the Netgear Orbi 2-pack for $280, saving you $70.

The Netgear Orbi is a fantastic and easy-to-use mesh wireless system that blankets a wide area (such as a larger multi-story home) in fast, stable Wi-Fi internet. Amazon Warehouse has the Netgear Orbi 2-pack for $280, saving you $70. Samsung HT-J5500W home theater system: Setting up a home theater takes time and money, but the Samsung HT-J5500W package gives you almost everything you need (minus a TV) to get started. The 5.1-channel surround sound system includes a Blu-Ray player, five speakers, a soundbar, and a subwoofer, and can be yours for $225 in “very good” condition for a $73 discount.

Setting up a home theater takes time and money, but the Samsung HT-J5500W package gives you almost everything you need (minus a TV) to get started. The 5.1-channel surround sound system includes a Blu-Ray player, five speakers, a soundbar, and a subwoofer, and can be yours for $225 in “very good” condition for a $73 discount. Sony XB10 Bluetooth speaker: Summer is nearing an end but fall weather is just around the corner, so it’s still a great time to grab a good Bluetooth speaker like the Sony XB10 to enjoy your music outdoors. Available for just $32 on Amazon Warehouse, the XB10 speaker saves you $16, or 50 percent, off of its normal price.

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you are curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.

Looking for more great tech deals? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.