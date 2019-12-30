Time-saving robotic vacuum cleaners do such a good job with daily floor-cleaning duties that for many families, the only question is, “Which one?” Amazon’s best year-end deals on Roomba, Deebot, Eufy, and Neato robot vacuums give shoppers great options from the four most popular brands.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts on Roomba, Deebot, Eufy, and Neato robot vacuums and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying your first robotic floor cleaner or are upgrading to a more advanced model, these eight deals can help you save up to $250.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity — $100 off



The iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity uses dual multi-surface brushes and patented dirt detectors to focus on the toughest areas to clean in your home. An edge brush clears dust and debris from room edges and corners, and intelligent sensors assist with navigation. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible, the Roomba 675 runs for up to 90 minutes per charge.

Normally priced at $300, the Roomba 675 is just $200 during this sale. If you want a basic model from the bestselling brand, this is a good opportunity to save.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping — $201 off



iRobot’s Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi connected mapping is an upgraded model with five times the suction power of the 600 series. The 960 uses lasers to map an entire floor for proper and complete cleaning, and it has a 3-stage system ideal for pet hair and other tough material. In addition to its high-efficiency air filter that captures almost all allergens, pollen, and particles in the air, the 960 automatically charges and then resumes where it left off.

Usually $650, the Roomba 960 is just $449 during this sale. If you’re looking for an extra-powerful robot vac, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner — $130 off



With up to 110 minutes of cleaning per charge, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 has two side brushes and a main brush, and comes with three modes, including spot cleaning, edge mode, and auto, which cleans the whole floor. The Deebot 500 has anti-drop and anti-collision sensors and can respond to voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Regularly priced $280, the Deebot 500 is just $150 during for this sale. If you’re shopping for a robot vacuum with voice control, this could be the time to snap up this model at a significantly discounted price.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot — $250 off



Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot combines vacuuming and mopping in a single appliance. Sensors in the robot vacuum cut off the mopping feature on carpeting, and an interactive navigation and mapping features in the smart app allows you to choose when and where to clean. The Deebot 500 works with unlimited virtual boundaries to avoid areas and can be programmed with up to three-room maps so you can use it on multiple floors of your home.

Ordinarily $700, the Deebot OZMO 920 is just $450 during this sale. If you need vacuuming and mopping, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) — $90 off with coupon



Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) robot vacuum features extra-quiet operation. BoostIQ technology responds to tougher cleaning conditions and bumps up the suction power. The RoboVac 11S runs for up to 100 minutes per charge.

Instead of the usual $240 price, Amazon cut the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) to just $150 when you check a coupon box in the product listing. If you want a fine entry-level robot vacuum with extra features at a great price, click the buy button.

RoboVac 30C” cta=”Eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C”]eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C — $100 off with coupon



The Eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C responds to Alexa and Google Assistant voice control using BoostIQ automatic suction power and boundary strips to keep the vacuum away from areas such as dog dishes that you’d prefer it to ignore.

Normally priced at $292, the Eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C is just $192 when you check a coupon box in the product listing. If you want a robot vacuum with added levels of area avoidance control, take advantage of this discounted price.

Neato Robotics D4 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum — $230 off



Neato Robotics D4 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum has a D-shape that allows it to reach edges and corners more efficiently than models with round bodies. Responsive to virtual boundaries in your home, the D4 runs for up to 75 minutes per battery charge. You won’t have to restart the D4 because after recharging, it automatically resumes where it left off. You can control the Neato D4 with voice using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and with an Apple Watch app.

Normally priced at $530, the Neato D4 is only $300 during this sale. If you want the extra reach of a square-cornered vacuum, this is a very good deal.

Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum — 230$ off



Neato Robotics’ high-end D6 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum runs for up to 120 minutes per charge and recharges within 150 minutes for minimal downtime. The D6 uses laser navigation to save multiple floor maps for efficient cleaning. HEPA air filtering technology removes up to 99% of dust mites and allergens.

Usually $730, the Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum is just $500 for this sale. If you’re looking for an advanced smart vacuum that also filters the air, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

