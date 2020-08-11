3 projector deals you can’t afford to miss today

Why get a projector when you can get a 4K TV instead? Simple. Projectors are way cheaper and provide an even more massive picture. They’re also much easier to lug around and don’t take too much shelf space. We’ve scoured Amazon and found these fantastic projectors that are on sale. Get the Apeman 3800L, ViewSonic PA503S, and Epson EX3260 today for as low as $90.

Apeman 3800L – $90, was $130

If you’re always on the go and need an affordable projector to watch movies or do presentations with, the Apeman 3800L is for you. With dimensions of just 7.7 x 6.5 x 2.3 inches and a mere 2.16 pounds in weight, you can easily carry it anywhere. It’s also extremely quiet during operation, thanks to a pair of dual fans which keep it from overheating. The Apeman 3800L offers a healthy collection of ports, including HDMI, VGA, USB, RCA, and AV inputs. It even has a built-in small Micro SD slot so you can play movies directly from it. The 3800L’s bulb shines at a maximum brightness of 3,800 lumens (hence the name) which isn’t very bright so it’s best to place it in a dimly lit room. Although it supports inputs at up to 1080p, its native resolution 480p, which means high-definition movies ultimately get downscaled. While definitely disappointing in that regard, it’s hard to complain considering the Apeman 3800L’s $90 price tag (down from $130 at Amazon). For a budget-friendly mini projector that’s very easy to transport, the Apeman 3800L is a solid option.

ViewSonic PA503S – $300, was $459

If you need a cheap entry-level projector for classroom or office use, the ViewSonic PA503S would be a solid option. With a standard SVGA resolution (800 x 600 pixels, 4:3 aspect ratio), this projector’s picture is unlikely to blow anyone away but if you’re just going to use it for presentations and basic images, it would more than suffice. This projector is adequately bright at 3,600 lumens but it’s best not to place it in rooms with lots of ambient light. And with an HDMI and two VGA inputs, you can connect up to two sources or laptops simultaneously without having to swap cables around. To extend the lamp’s lifespan, you can turn the Power Saving setting on so that the PA503S will automatically switch to Eco Mode and SuperEco Mode when idle. Eco Mode is activated whenever it has been left idle for 5 minutes, while SuperEco Mode is activated when the projector has not received an input signal for 20 minutes. This makes the projected image dim to 70%, extending the lamp’s lifespan to 15,000 hours on average. Finally, the PA503S’s 2W speaker delivers serviceable audio that’s clear and loud enough for a small audience. Get the ViewSonic PA503S projector for just $300 instead of $459 at Amazon today – a huge $159 off.

Epson EX3260 – $410, was $500

Just like the ViewSonic PA503S, the Epson EX3260’s native SVGA resolution of 800 by 600 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio means its geared more toward use as a presentations projector and not as a widescreen, cinema-grade projector (of course, you can still watch movies with it). While it may not have the sharpest picture, it makes up for that with accurate color rendition, a good collection of ports, and easy portability. Best of all, its $410 sticker price (down from $500 at Amazon) means it’s perfect for budget-conscious schools and businesses. The EX3260’s maximum brightness is 3,300 lumens. While far from the brightest, it should be sufficient for small to medium-sized projections with little to no ambient light source. Measuring 3.6 x 11.9 bx 9.8 inches and weighing just 5.5 pounds, this projector is light enough for easy transport. Ports include VGA, HDMI, RCA, USB Type-B (for connecting with a PC and mirroring its screen), and USB Type-A. The maximum image size the EX3260 is capable of projecting is 70 inches diagonally. Colors looked exceptionally bright and well saturated, and black text appeared super clear against a white background. This projector is also good for playing movies. Again, don’t expect the sharpest picture, but color balance and contrast were good, and it’s nicely free of the annoying rainbow effect which is typical of LCD projectors. Need a solid low-cost projector for educational, business, and even entertainment purposes? Get the Epson EX3260 for $410 at Amazon today.

