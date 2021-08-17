  1. Deals
Apple AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale today

You use your headphones every day. Whether you’re listening to music or podcasts, gaming, or watching movies, your headphones are probably one of your most-loved accessories. If you’re in the market for an upgrade to your existing wireless headphones, you’ll need to check out these sweet headphone deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for only $278, marked down from $350 for a savings of $72. Or, snag the new Apple Air Pods Max headphones in sky blue for $500, and save $49 from the regular price of $549. Both of these headphones offer noise-canceling technology and wireless capability so you can enjoy a great listening experience anywhere.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $278, was $350

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones in black

If your headphones budget is a little tight this season, check out this Sony headphone deals going on now at Amazon. The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless headphones are currently marked down from $350 to just $278, so you can save $72 with this deal. These headphones are highly rated, with over 20,000 reviews on Amazon. Featuring an extra-long battery life of up to 30 hours, touch sensor controls, and wearing detection that automatically pauses playback when you take them off, these headphones are perfect for work, school, home, or commuting. They are also ideal for gaming, recording, or relaxing with your favorite podcast or audiobook.

Apple AirPods Max, Sky Blue — $500, was $549

If you’re in the market for high-end Apple headphones, take advantage of this great Airpods deals going on now at Amazon. Available in Sky Blue, these Apple AirPods Max headphones are currently marked down from $549 to $500, for a savings of $49. Featuring noise-cancelling technology for an immersive listening experience, these headphones are ideal for daily use and will integrate seamlessly with your other Apple products.

Whatever your budget, there’s a pair of noise-canceling headphones out there for you! Right now you can choose from the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless headphones, marked down from $350 to just $278, for a savings of $72; or go big and splurge on the Apple AirPods Max for $500, marked down from $549, so you can save $49 today. Or, find more great deals on the best wireless headphones of 2021 below.

More Headphones Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons of other great headphones deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$196 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
