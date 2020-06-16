Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro still on sale for only $220

Verizon is still offering the AirPods Pro for only $220 — down $30 from the usual $250. We really can’t see this offer lasting long as this is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen so far this year, and they’re truly fantastic wireless earphones.

On the one hand, the AirPods Pro would be an ideal Father’s Day gift with the special day creeping up fast. The AirPods Pro would also be a great gift to yourself if you’ve been looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds for a while. After all, it’s pretty rare to see them discounted at all, let alone with a $30 price cut. There’s no word on when this offer ends so we’re expecting it to be pretty soon.

The AirPods Pro are the best earphones that Apple has developed so far, and we were big fans when we covered them recently. Super comfy to wear and subtle so they don’t stand out too much, they offer great sound quality no matter what you’re listening to. With active noise cancellation, you don’t have to worry about the annoying noises that you might hear on your daily commute or during a regular walk. Its transparency mode helps you out for when you do need to be a bit more aware, ensuring you can hear what’s happening around you as and when needed.

For sound quality, there’s an Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears so you get the most consistent listening experience possible. Expect great bass and some sharp beats, too.

With all that power, you’re expecting poor battery life right? No worries. The Apple AirPods Pro offers up to 4 and a half hours of listening time on one charge with the charging case meaning you get about 24 hours of solid listening time before you need to find a charger. Impressively, only 5 minutes of charging gives you an hour of listening time which is sure to be useful.

Throw in Siri support and the ability to control music, calls, volume, and more with your voice, and what more could you want?

Whether you’re looking to treat dad or yourself, you should get in on the Verizon deal fast. $220 is a great price and we can’t see it lasting much longer.

