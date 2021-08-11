Apple AirPods, Powerbeats get massive price cuts at Amazon

If you’re deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, then you’re probably always on the hunt for great AirPods deals and Powerbeats Pro deals. Thanks to Apple’s proprietary chips and pairing technology, the popular headphones from these two brands always connect rapidly and seamlessly with Apple devices, such as iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.

Since they’re always in high demand, we don’t often see AirPods and Powerbeats devices go on massive sales. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to tell you about these incredible headphone deals. One of these deals is for the beloved Apple AirPods Pro, which you can get for just $190 right now, $60 off the original price of $250. On the other hand, if you’re planning to use your headphones for sports, you might want to look at the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless, which is $50 off right now, taking down its price to just $100 from $150. You can find out more about these headphones below.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless — $100, was $150

While the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless’ “old school” design with a wire attaching the two buds definitely isn’t for everyone, fitness junkies, especially runners, will love their budget-friendly performance. They’re a perfect pair for your favorite workout playlist. These earbuds are equipped with the Apple H1 chip found on many more expensive models, providing great signal stability even when you have an intense routine. On top of having adjustable and secure ear-hooks that keep the buds in place, they also have an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating, so they will continue to keep working even on the most humid days. They also have a built-in microphone if you suddenly get a call in the middle of a run. After you’re done with your morning exercise, you can keep using them for the entire day since they’re rated for up to 15 hours of battery life. The Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless are normally available for $100, but you can get them right now for just $150. Don’t walk; run to click that “Buy Now” button if you’re interested in this deal.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $250

When we reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro, we called them “a huge win for Apple” because of their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and fantastic call quality. They are still some of the best all-around earbuds you can buy, especially if you have an Apple device. They’re equipped with a custom speaker driver, a high dynamic range amplifier, and Apple’s H1 chip to create a great listening experience for any media, whether it’s music, podcasts, or calls. The built-in microphone on the AirPods Pro captures fantastic, clear audio even in noisy environments. There’s also active noise canceling, which uses software to block out the sound of the environment around you, along with a transparency mode that lets you hear outside noise when you have your AirPods Pro on. The battery life on a single charge can go up to five hours, while the case provides an additional 24 hours of charging. If you’re interested in picking up the Apple AirPods Pro for yourself, now is the right time. They’re on sale for $190, down from an original price of $250. This deal could end at any time, so click the “Buy Now” button below right away.

More AirPods deals

These two are excellent picks for most listeners, but if you’re looking for something else, you may want to check out some other deals on Apple AirPods. We’ve put together the best offers on these headphones below:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations