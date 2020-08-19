Apple AirPods (Pro), Samsung Galaxy Buds discounted ahead of Labor Day

On the hunt for some true wireless earbuds? Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds — and with pricing starting at only $118, there’s little chance of them dropping by a whole lot more when the Labor Day sales start next month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds — $118, was $130

While the AirPods remain on top of (nearly) everyone’s list when it comes to true wireless earbuds, we think the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a much better value for your money. Not only are they cheaper than the standard AirPods but they also offer a more customizable fit, longer playtime, and sweat-resistance. The Galaxy Buds come with three sets of silicone eartips and sport fins of varying sizes. We’re pretty sure you’ll be able to find the perfect pair that would create the most secure and comfortable fit. Not only will these earbuds stay put in your ears no matter how much you move (the same cannot be said about the AirPods), they also significantly reduce the amount of ambient noise that you’ll hear. Despite not featuring active noise cancellation, you’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite tunes distraction-free even in busy places. To deliver the type of customizable sound experience that other true wireless earbuds typically don’t offer, Samsung collaborated with AKG. Using the app, you’d be able to choose different audio presets to suit your liking. While the Galaxy Bud’s sound signature certainly won’t compete with the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum and Master and Dynamic MW07, they do sound rather nice, clear, and well-balanced. Finally, the Galaxy Buds can last an hour longer than the standard AirPods, delivering a solid six hours per charge. For a pair of great-sounding true wireless earbuds that won’t hurt your wallet, get the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $118 instead of the usual $130 at Amazon.

Apple AirPods — from $135

The second generation of the Apple AirPods comes with either the standard wired (which are cheaper) or a wireless charging case. If you don’t have a Qi wireless charging pad, we recommend skipping the latter model. Physically, the AirPods 2 resemble the original AirPods. They still look like EarPods with the wires cut off. They even sound exactly the same as their wired counterparts. What you’re really paying for is the total freedom from wires. We also noticed a few subtle improvements when we tested them. Voice-activated control using Siri wasn’t possible with the original AirPods. Now it is available, thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip, plus you’ll be able to enjoy lower gaming lag and “50% faster” connection for phone calls. Setup and controls remain ridiculously easy to do. If your iOS device’s Bluetooth is activated, it will automatically detect the AirPods once you take them out of their charging case. They also autopause the music when you remove one AirPod from your ear, and resume playing it when you put it back. Unfortunately, the AirPods still aren’t sweatproof. And while they are really comfortable and would make you forget that you’re wearing them (except when music is playing), they don’t provide a customizable fit or at least passive noise cancellation. For that you’ll have to take a look at the AirPods Pro. If you’re an avid Apple fanatic and don’t mind the lack of premium features in your true wireless earbuds, the AirPods are perfect for you. Get them with the standard wired charging case for $135 (down from $160) at Amazon and $169 (down from $199) for the model with a wireless charging case.

AirPods with Charging Case — $135, was $160:

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $199:

Apple AirPods Pro — $235, was $249

For just a few dollars more than the AirPods 2, you’ll get a customizable fit, active noise-cancellation, better sound quality, and sweat-resistance with the AirPods Pro. These earbuds are extremely comfortable to wear even for a long time, thanks to three sets of soft silicone eartips. They don’t just offer a more secure and comfortable fit but also contribute to a better bass response. If you want to enjoy listening to music free of any distractions, you can turn on the AirPods Pro’s active noise canceling feature. It’s probably the best we’ve ever encountered on a pair of true wireless earbuds, and that’s really saying something considering these don’t surround your ears like over-ear headphones. The AirPods Pro sound quality is fantastic. You’ll be able to hear the most subtle of details in your music, perfectly complemented by a clear treble and rich, full-bodied bass. And with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, feel free to take these to the gym with you minus the worry. Just don’t forget to take them off once you hit the showers. The souped up AirPods are absolutely the best true wireless earbuds that you can get if you’re an iOS user.

