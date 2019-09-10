The 2018 Apple iPad receives a generous 24% discount on Amazon

In this tech-loving culture, there are many ways to get things done while on the go. Having a desktop computer still has its perks but nothing beats the portability and convenience of a tablet. The bulk of features attached to the iPad Pro could be alluring but it could also be unnecessary if you’re not actually a pro, and so the standard iPad may suffice and give you the most bang for your buck as it is highly capable of suiting both the purpose of productivity and entertainment.

Apple’s annual September event will surely settle rumors on the release of new hardware. Though a hefty price tag is expected among Apple products, Amazon’s 24% sale lets you have the 2018 iPad for $249 instead of $329, plus, the chance to knock off another $50 with the approval of an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

The 2018 iPad is currently dubbed as the king of tablets with a nearly perfect 4.5-star rating on our review. It is justified with a 9.7-inch Retina screen that flaunts a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536, for 264 pixels per inch. As much as it would’ve been nice to see thinner bezels on this model, it continues to adopt the typical and functional look of its predecessors. Nonetheless, you’ll appreciate a sharp and vibrantly colorful display that make for a comfortable and immersive viewing experience in different angles.

With 2GB of RAM and Apple’s A10 Fusion processor and an embedded M10 coprocessor, you can bank on this tablet’s solid and fluid performance even when multitasking. It could very well serve as a computer for editing videos, taking down notes, access to augmented reality apps, or for playing graphic-intensive games like Civilization VI without a hint of lag. Also, with the integration of the Apple Pencil and/or Bluetooth keyboard (each sold separately), you’ll get to maximize its sheer versatility.

This 32GB Wi-Fi model comes with cameras that allow you to capture anything from priceless moments to stunning selfies, make FaceTime calls, and scan documents. The Touch ID also does more than unlock your iOS tablet as it lets you make contactless payments with Apple Pay. As for its battery, it’ll likely last you 10 hours more or less on a single charge with heavy use.

There is no doubt that Apple inspires creativity and innovation with over a million supported apps available on the App Store you can explore to either expand your skillset or equip you with powerful tools to simplify everyday tasks. This 2018 Apple iPad serves as a medium and continues to be the best tablet for the average consumer. Get it for $80 less on Amazon.

