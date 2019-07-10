Digital Trends
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Ed Oswald
By
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones

Apple’s annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. While the promo applies to both the Solo 3 and BeatsX headphones like last year, new this year is the capability to apply the $199 credit to the high-end Studio 3 wireless headphones.

The Solo 3 and Beats X are free after the credit, and the Studio 3’s are $150. While none of Apple’s hardware is on sale for the back-to-school season, you’ll be able to purchase your hardware through the company’s education store in order to take advantage of the promotion.

Doing so lets you take up to $200 off, which comes to a savings of roughly 5-10% off retail depending on what you buy. The only exception in this sale is the Mac Mini, any other Mac will qualify. The announcement of the sale comes at the same time as a surprise update to both its MacBook Pro and Air product lines.

The biggest changes there is the addition of the Touch Bar on the entry level Pro  – $1,199 with your education discount — and the addition of the 8th-Generation Intel processor found throughout the rest of the line. The MacBook Air starts at $999 with the education discount. Both models are available for shipping immediately from Apple’s website.

If you’re wondering if the new MacBook is worth it, we’ve reviewed the higher-end MacBook Pros earlier this year. At that point, you had to spend $500 more to get the better processor and Touch Bar, which we considered a bit steep for a Core i5 processor. This week’s changes bring the MacBook Pro more in line with competitors, and for many the computer will be sufficiently powerful for a wide variety of tasks.

We’d also opt for the MacBook Pro over the Air due to the Pro’s vastly superior specs, unless you’re looking for a small, thin, and lightweight laptop for more general tasks. But of course, this all comes down to personal preference.

Looking for more Apple deals? We’ve found iPad deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?
Computing

The 12-inch MacBook was Apple’s most revolutionary laptop. That couldn’t save it

Apple's most experimental laptop, the 12-inch MacBook, has been canned. From the very beginning, this expensive, futuristic laptop seemed destined to be the future of the MacBook lineup. What happened?
Posted By Luke Larsen
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook and non-Touch Bar Pro are on the chopping block

In a surprise move, Apple has updated the entry-level MacBook Pro to give it new processors and a Touch Bar, and has updated the MacBook Air to give it a True Tone display and a decent price cut. That makes now the perfect time to get a new…
Posted By Alex Blake
how to find a lost phone
Mobile

Track down a lost phone with these simple solutions for Android and iPhone

Need to know how to find a lost phone? We have a simple guide right here that will help you to locate your lost or stolen phone using both native and third-party apps and services, whether it’s a smartphone or an older model.
Posted By Simon Hill
sony wf 1000xm3 3
Apple

Apple AirPods vs. Sony noise-canceling WF-1000XM3: Which are the better earbuds?

Are Sony's latest noise-canceling true wireless earbuds better than the best-selling Apple AirPods? We put the two pairs of headphones through their paces, determining which is better.
Posted By Parker Hall
best calendar apps
Mobile

The best iOS and Android calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
Sprint
Deals

Sprint Unlimited Kickstart is a service plan that’s actually worth switching for

Are you looking for a new carrier, or are you open to switching if it can save some cash? Sprint's new Unlimited Kickstart service offers unlimited text, talk, and data for just $25 per month -- with no restrictive annual contract.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apps for a second phone number feature image
Mobile

Need a second phone line? There's an app for that. No need for a second phone.

Back in the old days, a mobile phone functioned as a second phone number. As landlines disappear, you may need a second phone number for work or non-family calls. Here are some apps that provide multiple phone lines from your smartphone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Mobile games are the biggest earners among 30.3 billion apps downloaded in Q2

According to a new report from AppAnnie, app downloads hit an all-time high in the second quarter of 2019. Games, in particular, saw a ton of growth, accounting for 35% of downloads and 75% of consumer spending.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll