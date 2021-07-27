  1. Deals
Amazon discounts iPads by nearly $100

When it comes to tablets, there are a lot to choose from, but some of the best are from Apple’s lineup. That’s why it’s always a good plan to check in on the best iPad deals from time to time, just to see what’s available.

Every so often, a new offer appears that you can’t pass up like the one Amazon is hosting right now on the 2020 iPad Air 10.9-inch. They’ve siphoned nearly $100 off the full price, so you can grab the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage for $500 with free Prime shipping and free returns. That offer is good on the silver, sky blue, and space gray versions.

Never mind the fact that, in our Apple iPad Air 2020 Review, Andrew Martonik says it’s essentially the “iPad Pro for everyone else.” Ignore also that he said Apple did “an exceptional job” with the design of the 2020 models. Try to look past the wonderful display, impressive performance, strong battery life, and loads of extra features. What you should pay attention to, is that he admits you can get the older 8th-gen standard iPad with 128GB of storage for cheaper than the standard price of the 2020 Air, but it’s still not a “proper competitor.”

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 2020 model is the 4th generation of the series, with an A14 Bionic chip and Neural Engine support. It has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a P3 wide color gamut for excellent visual representation when viewing high-resolution photos. The TouchID offers secure authentication, removing the hassle of dealing with passcodes. The 12MP rear camera is great for quick shots, while the 7MP front camera is perfect for FaceTime HD and Zoom calls. It also has WiFi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth, and support for Magic accessories like the Keyboard or Apple Pencil. The battery will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on what you’re doing and how resource-heavy it is.

Normally $600, Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch WiFi-only with 64B of storage for $500 with free Prime shipping and returns. That’s nearly $100 off, and an awesome deal, plus it’s good for the silver, sky blue, and space gray colors. Take advantage while you can, we’ve no idea how long it will last.

More tablet deals available now

If the iPad Air isn’t your thing, or you just want to see what else is available, we want to help. We put together all of the best offers on tablets that are live right now. You can check those out below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$500 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$850 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro, or prefer to work from Android.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$680 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$550 $650
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon
