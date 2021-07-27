When it comes to tablets, there are a lot to choose from, but some of the best are from Apple’s lineup. That’s why it’s always a good plan to check in on the best iPad deals from time to time, just to see what’s available.

Every so often, a new offer appears that you can’t pass up like the one Amazon is hosting right now on the 2020 iPad Air 10.9-inch. They’ve siphoned nearly $100 off the full price, so you can grab the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage for $500 with free Prime shipping and free returns. That offer is good on the silver, sky blue, and space gray versions.

Never mind the fact that, in our Apple iPad Air 2020 Review, Andrew Martonik says it’s essentially the “iPad Pro for everyone else.” Ignore also that he said Apple did “an exceptional job” with the design of the 2020 models. Try to look past the wonderful display, impressive performance, strong battery life, and loads of extra features. What you should pay attention to, is that he admits you can get the older 8th-gen standard iPad with 128GB of storage for cheaper than the standard price of the 2020 Air, but it’s still not a “proper competitor.”

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 2020 model is the 4th generation of the series, with an A14 Bionic chip and Neural Engine support. It has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a P3 wide color gamut for excellent visual representation when viewing high-resolution photos. The TouchID offers secure authentication, removing the hassle of dealing with passcodes. The 12MP rear camera is great for quick shots, while the 7MP front camera is perfect for FaceTime HD and Zoom calls. It also has WiFi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth, and support for Magic accessories like the Keyboard or Apple Pencil. The battery will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on what you’re doing and how resource-heavy it is.

Normally $600, Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch WiFi-only with 64B of storage for $500 with free Prime shipping and returns. That’s nearly $100 off, and an awesome deal, plus it’s good for the silver, sky blue, and space gray colors. Take advantage while you can, we’ve no idea how long it will last.

More tablet deals available now

If the iPad Air isn’t your thing, or you just want to see what else is available, we want to help. We put together all of the best offers on tablets that are live right now. You can check those out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations