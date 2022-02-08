  1. Deals
The 2020 iPad 10.9 is $99 off today

Aaron Mamiit
Apple iPad Air 4 held in hand over a desktop.

There’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, but if you’re an Apple fan, or if you want to find out what the hype is all about, you’re probably searching for iPad deals. Discounts for the various models of Apple’s tablet aren’t easy to find, so you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage if you see one. You need to hurry if you want to benefit from Amazon’s offer for the 256GB version of the 10.9-inch 2020 iPad Air, which is down to $650 after a $99 reduction to its original price of $749.

The fourth-generation iPad Air remains the top choice in Digital Trends’ best tablets because it has everything that’s great about the more expensive iPad Pro, but at a cheaper price. The 2020 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen, with a laminated display and very low reflectivity so that you won’t have a problem using the tablet even in direct sun. It’s powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, for performance that can handle your daily tasks without any issues.

If you want to further expand its capabilities, you can choose to invest in the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, which are compatible with the fourth-generation iPad Air. The tablet also offers a long battery life with more than 6 hours of “screen-on” time, though for most users, it can last for multiple days on a single charge.

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPad, the fourth-generation iPad Air is a highly recommended option, especially since its 256GB version is available with a $99 discount on Amazon that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $749. It’s unclear how long stocks will last given this particular model’s popularity, so you don’t have time to waste. If you want to get the 2020 iPad Air for this special price, you should click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

