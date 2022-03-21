Save $100 on the iPad Air at Amazon — lowest price of 2022

Apple fans who are planning to take advantage of tablet deals should definitely take a look at iPad deals first, as these devices offer helpful features and powerful components. With the arrival of the fifth-generation iPad Air, the fourth-generation iPad Air is appearing in Amazon’s Apple deals with a $99 discount for its Wi-Fi, 64GB version, bringing its price down to just $500, its lowest price ever for the year, from its original price of $599.

The attention of tablet enthusiasts shifts to the fifth-generation iPad Air that’s equipped with the same M1 chip that’s found in the fifth-generation iPad Pro, but for those who are on a tight budget, the fourth-generation iPad Air is still a perfectly fine choice as your next purchase. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which enables smooth performance for tasks ranging from something as simple as browsing social media to something as demanding as editing 4K video. Further expanding the capabilities of the iPad Air is Apple’s iPadOS 15, which includes improvements to the tablet’s multitasking menu, the addition of the Quick Notes feature, and support for pulling Live Text from the Camera app, among others.

Pending the review of its successor, the fourth-generation iPad Air remains on top of Digital Trends’ best tablets with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, battery life that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil. For security, the tablet utilizes Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, which can be used not just for logging into the device, but also to authenticate purchases using the Apple Pay system. The iPad Air also comes with a 12MP rear-facing camera for taking pictures and videos, and a 7MP Facetime camera so that your friends or colleagues will see you clearly during video calls and virtual meetings.

While it’s no longer the latest edition of this particular model of Apple’s tablet, the fourth-generation iPad Air remains a worthwhile investment. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is available for just $500, its lowest-ever price on Amazon for 2022, after a $99 discount to its original price of $599. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to everything that you can do on the fourth-generation iPad Air, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

