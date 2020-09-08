Labor Day sales live on with this $50 discount on the iPad Mini

Labor Day may be over but that doesn’t mean that the Labor Day sales have finished. There’s still time to save $50 on the latest Apple iPad Mini at Amazon, bringing it down to just $350. This is one of the better iPad deals out there so it’s the ideal time to upgrade your tablet and enjoy a superior experience.

The latest Apple iPad Mini is the best iPad Mini out there yet. It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Color so it looks great from any angle, no matter what you’re doing. Alongside that is an A12 Bionic processor chip that ensures the device will never miss a beat, whether you’re juggling multiple productivity apps, or playing the latest big hit on Apple Arcade.

If you love to take photos, the Apple iPad Mini has an 8MP back camera for taking snaps while out and about, along with a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ideal for taking important video calls. You can also record 1080p HD video clips with the camera, which is great for sharing key moments on video-sharing apps such as TikTok.

The Apple iPad Mini also has 64GB of storage so there’s no shortage of space for storing all your creations, plus there’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor support so all your data is stored securely without any risk of intruders getting in.

Need even more reasons to buy the latest Apple iPad Mini? It has an up to 10-hour battery life and it’s lightweight, making it perfect for taking out and about with you, whether that’s your daily commute or heading to class. It’ll last you pretty much all day, and you can easily use it for downtime as well as work purposes. It’s the kind of device that, in many cases, works well as a simple laptop replacement when you need to browse online, write notes, or look something up.

The Apple iPad Mini is normally priced at $400, but right now you can grab it for just $350 as part of Amazon’s final Labor Day sales. This sale won’t last for long so it’s a smart idea to jump on board if you’re keen to upgrade your tablet experience.

