GameStop has the best refurbished iPhone 12 deals this week

Apple’s iPhones have dominated the smartphone industry with their iconic designs, powerful specifications, and groundbreaking features. They don’t come cheap, but that’s why shoppers should be on the lookout for iPhone deals if they want to upgrade or finally invest in Apple’s smartphone. However, if your budget’s tight, you might want to check out refurbished iPhone deals, which offer significant savings on used iPhones that are cleaned and repackaged to make them look and feel new.

GameStop is currently offering discounts on refurbished iPhone 12 models, which you might want to take advantage of because it’s unclear how long the deals will last. The retailer is selling the refurbished 128GB iPhone 12 Pro for $715, down $184 from its original price of $899, and the refurbished 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max for $801, down $198 from its original price of $999.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with small bezels and accurate colors, and it’s powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which enables smooth performance whether you’re shooting videos, playing games, or multitasking between apps. When comparing the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro’s advantages include superior performance with 6GB of RAM and a more versatile camera with a 12MP telephoto lens. GameStop is selling the refurbished 128GB iPhone 12 Pro for just $715, after a $184 discount to its original price of $899.

If you want a larger-than-life experience with your smartphone than what the iPhone 12 Pro offers, then you should go for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s incredibly bright, crisp, and colorful, even when viewed outside under the sunlight, and a battery that’s 30% larger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro so you won’t have to worry about running out of charge over the course of the day. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which also offers a better camera system, is available from GameStop for just $801 for the 128GB, refurbished version, for a $198 discount to its original price of $999.

