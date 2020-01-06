The Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 are discounted on Best Buy for up to $100 off

For iOS users on the hunt for a smartwatch to pair with their iPhone, there’s simply no better choice than the Apple Watch. The brand has dominated our best smartwatches list for a while now, with the Series 5 model currently reigning as the crème de la crème.

Best Buy has awesome deals going right now on Apple Watches. The latest Series 5 (GPS variant) is on sale for as low as $384, while the cellular Series 4 is available for only $379. Jump on these cool Apple Watch deals now and walk away with up to $100 in savings.

Apple Watch Series 5, GPS – $15 off

From performance and convenience to wearability, no smartwatch matches the Apple Watch Series 5. This model carries the same iconic look of its predecessor, but with several new features tossed in. One of the most notable improvements is the always-on display, which allows the user to take a quick glance at the time, similar to a traditional watch. It has also been updated with a more precise positioning capability, all thanks to the compass acquired from the latest update. Apple also expanded the emergency contact service to a worldwide operation, plus upgraded its storage capacity by doubling what the Series 4 offers.

Fitness junkies looking to track their active lifestyle will find love with the Series 5. It offers GPS, a heart rate sensor, and an electrocardiogram feature, as well as the prebuilt workout plans for swimming, yoga, hiking, cycling, and other activities. The ability to track period cycles for women, a new noise app that can warn you when you’re at risk of damaging your hearing, and activity trends that can show your progress and warn you if you’re less active have been added for expansive coverage.

With the new S5 processor inside, the Apple Watch Series 5 promises super-smooth performance and greater efficiency over the older models. You’ll also be able to install apps directly as the App Store is now available on the watch, courtesy of WatchOS 6. Don’t miss the chance to pick up the best overall smartwatch on Best Buy for $15 off. You can score the 40mm version for $384 or the 44mm variant for $414.

Apple Watch Series 5 – 40mm

Apple Watch Series 5 – 44mm

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS + Cellular – $100 off

If you want the convenience of a cellular functionality and don’t mind getting an older model, this deal on the Apple Watch Series 4 is perfect for you. Although now overshadowed by the Series 5, the perfectly rated Series 4 remains an incredible smartwatch. Since it’s compatible with the WatchOS 6, you won’t be missing out on updates such as new fitness tracking functions, a dedicated Apple Watch App store, an improved Siri functionality, and new watch faces.

This cellular Series 4 variant is ideal for those who don’t want to carry a bulky phone around or can’t be bothered by repeatedly pairing their mobile to the watch. It uses a virtual SIM that shares the same number as your phone, allowing all phone-based activities to be replicated on the watch. This means you can go out and make calls, use GPS, and receive messages and other alerts even if you don’t bring your phone with you.

The Apple Watch Series 4 excels on the fitness front as well. It’s equipped with an automatic exercise detection mode, built-in workout programs, and movement and relaxation alerts. There’s also the electrocardiogram feature, which can identify an irregular heartbeat, warn the wearer when his/her heartbeat drops, and call emergency services following a hard fall.

This former best smartwatch is currently discounted on Best Buy for a massive $100 off. Score the cellular version today for only $379. This deal is further sweetened with free four months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

