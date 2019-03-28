Amazon smartwatch sale drops prices on Samsung Gear S3 and Apple Watches

Share

When smartphones first became a thing, watches became pretty much unnecessary. Sure, a beautiful Rolex on your wrist was still a valuable fashion accessory, but you don’t exactly need one to tell time. It wasn’t until smartwatches hit the market that wearables spiked in popularity once again. The release of the first Apple Watch brought about a new era of technological wrist accessories — though they were still pretty expensive at first launch. Now that companies like Samsung, Fossil, and Kate Spade have all joined the smartwatch revolution, we’re starting to see prices drop lower than ever.

Amazon is actually offering substantial discounts on smartwatches as we head into the weekend. The Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. And if you’re looking to branch out to a more affordable model, Amazfit is offering its popular smartwatch for as low as $70 right now.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be previous-generation Apple tech, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a really solid choice. With GPS, activity tracking, and an optical hear sensor, it has all of the features you’d expect from a premium Apple Watch. It runs on Watch OS 5, allowing for more processing power than the Series 1 or Series 2. You can make calls, see texts, and cycle through a wide variety of watch faces to customize how the screen looks.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has seen multiple discounts since the Series 4 came out, but it’s rare to see it drop below $200. With an $80 price cut, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’re going to find.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier — $219

If you’re not a fan of Apple tech, Samsung actually makes some really solid smartwatches. We haven’t had the chance to take a look at the Frontier, but we did like the Samsung Gear S3 Classic enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review. With this smartwatch, you can text, call, and get smartphone notifications directly from your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved activity tracking and location sharing.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is normally priced at $350, but a whopping $131 discount brings the price down to just $219 for a limited time.

Amazfit Bip — $70

The Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 are both great options, but even with substantial price cuts, they are still rather expensive. If you don’t care about the brand name or loads of extra features, the Amazfit Bip is definitely a cheap smartwatch to consider. Despite such a low price point, this wearable comes with built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and one-way smartphone notifications. Beyond that, it also has a lengthy 30-day battery life, so you won’t need to charge it as often as the other two models on this list.

This Amazfit smartwatch is normally priced at $100 on Amazon, but a recent $30 discount has it going for just $70 right now.

