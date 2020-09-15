Apple Watch Series 3 discounted as Apple Watch Series 6 is announced

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were just announced at Apple’s September event on Tuesday. With two new smartwatches entering the Apple hemisphere, older models from the Apple Watch Series are seeing huge discounts. You can now get the Apple Watch Series 3 for as low as $170, a steal for all it offers. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we’re seeing right now. Head over to Amazon and claim this smartwatch for $30 less than its original price before you miss the deal.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market, even with Apple consistently releasing newer versions. Like its successors, the Apple Watch Series 3 offers GPS tracking so you’re always one step ahead. You can even track your heartbeat at all times, allowing you to check how effective your workout has been or if you’re ever overexerting yourself. This smartwatch is swim-proof, too, so now you can track the number of calories burned even when you’re underwater. Apart from literally tracking your every move (down to the steps) the Apple Watch can also help you place calls, check your messages, or even use Apple Pay, straight from your wrist. If you’re like us and constantly forget where you put down your phone, you can simply “ping” it to find where it’s hiding.

This stylish, sleek smartwatch also connects to Siri, so you can use your voice assistant for virtually anything from choosing your music to setting calendar invites. The Activity monitor also keeps you motivated by asking you to stand, move, or stretch by buzzing on your wrist when you’ve been inactive for too long. Who needs a trainer when you’ve got a smartwatch that can keep you in shape? It’s also super easy to change up your smartwatch’s bands. Express yourself with a new band every day and it will almost look like you switch up your watch on a daily basis. There are also tons of compatible apps you can download from the App Store including mindfulness apps, which will help you stay calm, cool, and collected when things get stressful around you.

A cheaper alternative to the newer Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 3 still carries all your favorite features except for a super-speedy operating system and an always-on display. At just $169 for the 38mm version and just $199 for the 42mm version, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great buy even if it misses out on some of the newer additions on the Series 6. Grab either model right now and save $30 from Amazon.

