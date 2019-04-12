Digital Trends
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Charge 2 see price cuts from Walmart and B&H

Kelly Hodgkins
By
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Apple and Fitbit are at the top of the wearables market with Apple leading in smartwatches and Fitbit wearing the crown for fitness trackers. Both companies regularly update their product line, so it’s not surprising to see previous generation models like the Apple Watch 3 and the Fitbit Charge 2 go on sale at deep discounts. You can save a bundle of cash on the Apple Watch 3 at B&H and Walmart or head over to Verizon Wireless to score some savings on the Charge 2. We loved the Apple Watch 3 when we reviewed it and had lots of good things to say about the Fitbit Charge 2.

Apple Watch Series 3

best smartwatches apple watch series 3
The Apple Watch Series 3 may be a generation old, but it is still one of the top smartwatches available. You can use it to send/receive messages, keep up with your social media accounts and track your workouts. This model also includes a barometric altimeter for tracking elevation during walks, hikes or hill repeats. The Watch is available in a Wi-Fi model which piggybacks on your phone for alerts but uses the built-in GPS for location tracking. There’s also a GPS + Cellular version that connects to a wireless provider and can operate independently of your iPhone. You will need to pay for a data plan from your carrier for the cellular version, and it usually amounts to $10 or less a month.

With an MSRP starting at $380, B&H Photo Video is discounting the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm with GPS and cellular) to $269 saving you $100. It has an aluminum case. If you want a more special version of the watch, the Apple Watch Nike+ also in 42mm is available for $279. It’s the GPS and cellular variant as well, and you get the Nike Sport Loop band, along with exclusive Nike watch faces. B&H also has the more premium Apple Watch Series 3 stainless steel (GPS and cellular) model with a space black Milanese Loop strap. Its original price was $779, but it has since been discounted to $349.

Walmart is also offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Wi-Fi 38mm and the 42mm model, which it is selling for a very affordable $199 and $229 starting price, as well as the Apple Watch Series 3 – GPS and cellular 38mm and 42mm model, which starts at $300.

Fitbit Charge 2

fitbit charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of Fitbit’s more aesthetically-pleasing devices blending both fitness with fashion in the wrist-based tracker. Besides looking good on your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 2 covers all the bases for fitness tracking. It tracks steps taken, heartbeats per minute, distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed, minutes you were active, and more. It monitors your heart rate throughout the day and during workouts. The tracker then uses this heart rate data along with your workout stats to calculate your Cardio Fitness Score, which is Fitbit’s version of VO2 Max.

More than a tracker just for fitness, the Charge 2 has wellness features like guided breathing sessions to help you relax. The Charge 2 also tracks your sleep each night and syncs this data to the Fitbit app on your mobile device. The Fitbit app compiles all your wellness and workout data and presents it in a way that is easy to understand. You can use the app to improve your fitness level, lose weight and make sure you are getting enough rest and relaxation every day. Amazon has slashed the price of the tracker from $150 to $97.87 for the small Plum-colored model.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, and more on on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Smartwatch deal: The Apple Watch Series 3 just dropped to $199

Now’s a perfect time to grab the last-gen (but still awesome) Apple Watch Series 3. It's a great wearable for those looking to hop into the world of smartwatches, and this limited-time deal makes the Series 3 even more attractive.
Posted By Lucas Coll
irobot roomba 870 vacuuming robot dtdeals
Deals

Walmart Spring Sale drops prices on Apple Watch, Roombas, Instant Pots, and more

Walmart has huge savings on cleaning electronics, kitchen appliances, and smartwatches. Whether you're reorganizing your kitchen or looking for the best deal on a fitness tracker or a Roomba, Walmart is your one stop shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Trash

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wayfair way day sale event
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Wayfair has extended its annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair's kitchen appliances, vacuums…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord-cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to broadcasting restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, you’re in luck: The world’s biggest MMA promotion has joined with ESPN to bring the action…
Posted By Lucas Coll
waterproof portable speakers
Deals

Pick up an affordable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for under $30 at Amazon

The best Bluetooth speakers can get pretty expensive. You don’t have to pay out the nose for a good waterproof speaker, though; we’ve rounded up a handful of the top-rated cheap waterproof portable speakers on Amazon, most of which ring…
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP stock photo of 2018 Spectre x360 laptop
Deals

HP’s flash sale includes a $350 discount on this 2018 HP Spectre x360 laptop

HP is having a flash sale and the laptop manufacturer is offering its 2018 Spectre x360 laptop at a $350 discount for a limited time. The laptop comes with a 13-inch touch display, 256GB of SSD storage, and a fingerprint reader.
Posted By Anita George
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn plus max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier with ESPN+ pay-per-view

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening this Saturday, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen