Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

With so many Presidents’ Day sales going on today, now is a great time to find a discount on mattresses, home appliances, and furniture. However, it’s also a great time to find a good deal on an Apple Watch. Though the newest version of the Apple smartwatch isn’t being discounted right now, the Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you’re hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.

Despite competitors like Fitbit, Garmin, Fossil, and Samsung all coming with solid watches, Apple is still king when it comes to smartwatches. And when you look at what the watch can do, it’s really not that surprising to see why people like it. With activity tracking, GPS, water-resistance, and a ton of different apps to choose from, the Series 3 is a solid watch in its own right — even without the Apple brand attached to it. You can also get call, text, and app notifications directly on your wrist without having to check your phone. Since it runs on WatchOS 5, you’ll also get access to Siri through the watch. The only downside is the battery life, which comes in at just 18 hours.

Though there are a lot of great features to be had, what makes the Apple Watch unique is the option for customization. There are a ton of different watch faces to choose from, allowing you to change how the screen looks at any given time. Additionally, there are hundreds upon hundreds of Apple Watch bands and straps to choose from. Third-party sellers on Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, Best Buy, and more all offer a wide variety of options so you can fit the watch in with your personal style.

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch Series 3 is being discounted to just $229 on Amazon. The 38mm watch is available at the price in Silver Aluminum or Space Gray Aluminum, but you’ll have to pay an extra $30 if you want the 42mm version.

