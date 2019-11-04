Amazon discounts the Apple Watch Series 4 by $100

Now that the Apple Watch Series 5 had been released, you might want to consider buying its predecessor, the Series 4, instead. Why? Well, aside from the fact that its price is going to significantly drop, both watches are virtually identical, having the same square design and digital crown control system. People won’t easily be able to tell the difference between them, save for the Series 5’s always-on display. And in our in-depth review of the Series 5, we arrived at the conclusion that there haven’t been any major improvements over the excellent Series 4. Right now, you can purchase the Apple Watch Series 4 on Amazon for $429 instead of $529 – that’s a cool $100 worth of savings. And if you order via the Amazon Reward’s Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to $50 off instantly, cutting the price further to $379.

When we got hold of our review unit of the Apple Watch Series 4, we were so impressed with it that we gave it a perfect score – 5 out of 5 stars. It was Apple’s finest hour in years and at that time it was the best smartwatch money could buy (and in many ways, it still is). The Series 4 features a stunning rectangular OLED display surrounded by either a 40mm or 44mm aluminum case, with a silicone sports band that can be replaced. It is slightly larger than the Series 3 (38mm to 42mm) and is also slimmer. The bezel has also become narrower and the screen’s corners are more curved.

The Series 4 is equipped with the latest in health-monitoring technology. It has a second-generation ECG (electrocardiogram) heart sensor that sends out notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. It also has automatic exercise detection — when you start walking faster or run up a flight of stairs, it will ask you if you’re about to work out. There are plenty of workout programs to choose from, ranging from yoga to hiking, and all your fitness data is stored in your iPhone’s Health App and presented in a clear and helpful manner. It’s also obsessed with keeping you active, reminding you when you’ve been sitting down for too long.

The watch is lightning-quick and extremely easy to use, thanks to its fourth-generation S4 processor. Launching apps, checking notifications, and browsing through the menu are a breeze, and the screen is bright and rich in detail. There’s also a Walkie Talkie mode that lets you chat in real-time with fellow Apple Watch owners. The Watch also lets you access Siri by simply raising your wrist and speaking.

Transferring music from your iPhone to the watch is performed wirelessly and can only be done while it is charging. You can listen to music on Apple Music wirelessly via Bluetooth. The Watch can also be set up to display a range of information, including stock prices, scores from your favorite sports teams, and boarding details on upcoming flights. The battery lasts a good 18 hours on a single charge, enough to get you through the day.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is beautifully designed and boasts unparalleled functionality, seamless operation, and enhanced fitness tracking – everything you’d want in a smartwatch. Get it for $100 less on Amazon today.

