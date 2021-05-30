  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap we had to check the price twice

By
apple-watch-series-6
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out the latest Memorial Day sales looking for a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 6, you’re going to be delighted by what we’ve tracked down. Right now, as part of the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, you can snap up the latest Apple smartwatch for just $350, saving you $50 on the usual price. That’s a chunky discount on an already super appealing device making it the ideal time to treat yourself to Apple’s greatest smartwatch so far.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a fantastic device which we described as the most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy in our Apple Watch Series 6 review. That’s because it simply does everything you could want it to do. At its most basic, it’ll track your workouts, the routes you take when out and about, and keep an eye on your heart rate. It’ll also measure your blood oxygen levels via an all-new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm with its ECG app. Besides tracking features, you can also use it to listen to audiobooks or music while on the move without needing your phone with you.

An always-on Retina display means it looks gorgeous too, with it being 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down than other Apple Watches. With a great design, it’ll look just as good during a work meeting as it will during an evening out or dinner date. It also promises to be up to 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5, plus it’s swimproof so you can head to the pool with it. Its main rival is arguably the Apple Watch SE but as you’ll see in our comparison of Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE, it scores highly favorably thanks to offering a few extra features. That’s even more the case while it’s discounted, bringing it nearer to the price of the Apple Watch SE.

Ordinarily priced at $399, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $350 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is already flying out fast so if you want to get in on this sweet deal, you’ll need to grab it fast. It’s only going to get harder to find if you wait too long.

More Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Today
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
The HP Memorial Day Sale 2021 has arrived and has brought with it incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

SAVE UP TO $1000
Whether you're after a shiny new laptop, gaming PC, monitor, or mouse and keyboard, you'll find it in the discount bin the Dell Memorial Day Sale. Hurry though: The best deals are in short supply.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the SpaceX resupply mission to the ISS this week

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:17 a.m. EST on Dec. 6, 2020, carrying the uncrewed cargo Dragon spacecraft on its journey to the International Space Station for NASA and SpaceX’s 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission. Dragon will deliver more than 6,400 pounds of science investigations and cargo to the orbiting laboratory. The mission marks the first launch for SpaceX under NASA’s CRS-2 contract.

How to extend your Wi-Fi range with another router

The best movies on Disney+ right now

best movies on disney plus cruella emma stone