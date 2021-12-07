  1. Deals
Want an Apple Watch Series 7 for Christmas? Here’s where it’s in stock

Apple Watch Series 7 Contour face.
If you’re desperate to get the latest Apple Watch Series 7 in time for Christmas, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can snap up the Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon for just $379. That’s a savings of $20 on the usual price. The best part? You’ll even get it before Christmas, so it’s easily one of the best Apple Watch deals if you’re looking to treat a loved one (or yourself) this holiday season. Given that discounts on the latest Apple Watch are pretty rare, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If you’re keen to grab one, do it now while stocks last.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches out there. If you already own an iPhone or other Apple device, it’s a no-brainer of a decision — you really need this watch. Everything about it oozes class and great design. It offers a larger screen than previous Apple Watches while still providing you with small bezels so it looks great while offering you plenty of screen space. It’s lightweight, too, and feels great on your wrist.

With an Always-on Retina display, it’s bright, promising to be even brighter than previous Apple Watches. The screen is also Apple’s most crack-resistant front crystal yet, which combined with IPX6 dust resistance and a swim-proof design means it can handle a bit more of a rugged lifestyle than previous watches from Apple.

Its features are extensive. For the health-conscious, the Apple Watch Series 7 can measure your blood oxygen levels along with take an ECG at any time. It also sends notifications if your heart rate is ever unusually low or high, plus it detects irregular heart rhythms. Other features include extensive fitness tracking as well as a mindfulness app to help you deal better with stress. For entertainment, you can also use the Apple Watch Series 7 for syncing your favorite music and podcasts so you’ve always got something to amuse yourself with while you’re exercising or simply going about your day.

Normally priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 7 is down to just $379 at Amazon right now. With Christmas delivery guaranteed, it’s an awesome time to buy one of the true technological highlights of the year for less. Snap it up now while stocks last.

