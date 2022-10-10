Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount

The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $349, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) — $379, was $429:

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest installment of Apple’s flagship wearable. Never a company to disappoint when it comes to cutting-edge technology, Apple stuck to the script on the Series 8 – the new Watch introduces temperature sensing, features crash detection, and offers an enhanced workout app, just to name a few of its advantages. The Always-On display has a smooth and seamless design and is easy to read, while the thick front crystal and flat base make it durable and resistant to cracking. The wearable is also dust and water-resistant so that it will last for miles of trail or thousands of laps in the pool.

While the new Apple Watch is loaded with new features, you can expect standard wearable features like heart rate tracking, workout routine recording, phone calls, texts, reminders, and more. Use Maps, Siri, Apple Pay, and all of your favorite Apple apps to connect with friends and family. Also featuring Family Setup, which allows you to use your iPhone to pair watches for your children who don’t have their own iPhones yet. The watch face is also fully customizable for a genuinely unique wearable experience.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is for anyone who wants to learn more about their health and improve their daily lifestyle while carrying on with their everyday activities. Women will love the new temperature-sensing feature that allows them to understand their cycle better than ever. And as always, Apple keeps all your data safe, including Cycle Tracking. The Sleep app is helpful for anyone interested in improving their sleep quality, and with apps like ECG, trackers for blood oxygen levels, and medication reminders, the Apple Watch Series 8 helps you stay on top of your health like never before.

This Prime Day Early Access sale deal from Walmart featuring the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379 and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 offers you a savings of $50 off the original prices won’t last long, especially since this is the first significant discount we’ve seen on the newest Apple wearable. As with all major sales events, Prime Day Early Access deals bring about discounts with other major retailers, so be sure to check back here often if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals.

