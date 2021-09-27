When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best smart locks, but its big brother, the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro, remains a simple and safe option for your home’s protection. Installation takes just about 15 minutes, as instead of requiring you to completely replace your existing door locks, the August Smart Lock Pro is set up over a standard deadlock so you don’t have to change keys. Afterward, configuring the smart door lock requires your photo for visual verification and a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone, and includes linking the bundled Connect Hub to bridge your home network with the August Smart Lock Pro.

What do you get for that small amount of trouble? You’ll gain the ability to control and monitor your door, including locking and unlocking, and keeping track of everyone who passes, through your smartphone. The DoorSense feature will also inform you if your door is securely locked, for assurance that you closed it properly whenever you’re rushing out. It automatically locks behind you though, and unlocks whenever you approach, as long as you have a compatible smartphone. As a bonus, the August Smart Lock Pro also recognizes voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant.

There’s no price too high for your peace of mind, but you won’t have to pay much if you take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub. The retailer is selling the bundle for just $99, after a $131 discount to its original price of $230. There’s not much time left remaining on the deal though, and once it’s gone we’re not sure when it will return. If you want additional security for you home, you shouldn’t miss out on this special price for the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub. Stop hesitating and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

