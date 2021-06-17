Wireless headphones are super convenient, whether you’re talking about over-the-ear style headphones or earbuds. Choose the right ones and you get excellent sound with booming bass and clear highs. Like some of the models available in the Beats headphone deals. You’ll find over-the-ear designs, earbuds, and secure fit options meant for running and other high-intensity activities.

As part of its Early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Beats Solo Pro wireless over-the-ear headphones for $170, which is 43%, or nearly $130, off the full price. Both the dark blue and light blue models are on sale. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen for these headphones in a long while.

Beats by Dre is a premium audio line designed to provide an incredible listening experience. The Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones are no exception and live up to the name. They feature built-in noise blocking, or active noise cancellation (ANC) to be specific. They’ll block nearly all external noise without making things too dangerous — you can still hear what’s going on around you thanks to transparency support.

They’ll last for up to 22 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 40 hours with the ANC and transparency modes turned off. A 10-minute rapid charge will offer up to three hours of playback when you need a quick fix.

Inside is the Apple H1 headphone chip, which means they pair and work seamlessly with Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod. Class 1 Bluetooth offers reliable wireless syncing with an increased range, and they work with both Android and iOS devices. They also work with anything Bluetooth compatible, including laptops, tablets, media players, and so on. An integrated microphone allows you to take calls and call out to a voice assistant like Siri.

They come bundled with a carrying case, a Lightning to USB-A charging cable, and a quick start guide.

Amazon is currently offering $130 off the full price, a discount of 43% that brings the total to $170 with free shipping and free Prime delivery. Both the dark blue and the light blue models are on sale, so you can choose your favorite color. This deal probably won’t last long.

