Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones down to lowest-ever price

Right now, you can buy Beats Solo Pro headphones at their lowest-ever price courtesy of an amazing sale at Best Buy. The stylish wireless headphones are down to $230 from their regular $300. That’s a huge $70 off the usual price! It’s perfect timing if you want to treat your dad (or yourself) in time for Father’s Day later this week. Simply choose Next-Day Delivery at the checkout and you’ll have a shiny new pair of Beats Solo Pro in time for the big day.

Available in six different colors including black, dark blue, light blue, gray, red, and ivory, these fashionable Beats headphones are sure to be a hit. They offer full active noise canceling functionality with the option to switch between ANC or Transparency mode so you can hear what’s going on around you any time you need to. Beats Solo Pro offer a great design with a simple on/off interface that involves simply folding them down to switch them off. A lightweight design, they’re perfect for your daily commute or just when you’re relaxing at home.

There’s a solid 22 hours of battery life, too, so you won’t have to worry about recharging them too often. Want them to run even longer? Switch off ANC and that listening time shoots up to 40 hours. Thanks to speedy recharging, you can easily gain 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge as well, which is super useful when you’re in a bind.

Everything about the Beats Solo Pro have been designed with convenience in mind, all in support of an advanced acoustic system so everything sounds great, too. Right now, you can grab a pair for $230, saving yourself a huge $70 on the usual price. It’s the ideal time to jump in and see why Beats headphones are so well regarded. Best Buy also throws in a 4-month Apple Music subscription entirely for free so you won’t be short of music anytime soon.

Whether you want to treat Dad to some new headphones or you’re tempted by them yourself, this is a deal to embrace given how the Beats Solo Pro have never been this cheap before. If you order today and pick Next-Day Delivery, they’ll arrive just in time for Father’s Day.

