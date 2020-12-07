Looking for some stylish headphones that have the tech to back them up? Walmart just knocked $60 off the ideal pair. You can snag these Beats Solo3 headphones for only $139 at Walmart. There are still some Cyber Week deals to be had. Color options are dwindling, though, and there isn’t much time left if you need them by Christmas, so check out the deal below.

Beats Solo3 headphones are a great option for music lovers on the move. Ever since their initial launch, Beats has been praised for their sleek and minimalist design, ever popular among the commuter crowd. The headphones are completely wireless, and you can pause, skip songs, and control the volume through taps on the left earcup. The cups themselves are comfortable, and they need to be on models like the Solo line, which rest on top of your ears rather than completely over them. They can pivot to the perfect position for your head, so no more sore ears after long listening sessions.

Perhaps the Solo3’s biggest advantage is in battery life. Once fully charged, the Solo3s can run for 40 hours of continuous music. Imagine sleeping once then working a week full time. In our initial review of the Solo3s, we noted that this is the second best battery life of all headphones on the market. They also have Fast Fuel charging — after a quick five minutes plugged in, they’re ready to go for three more hours. Don’t we all wish we could say the same?

Beats are ideally paired up with Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks, but they also connect with Android devices just fine. Beats have built-in Siri options, and some neat bonuses if you have an iPhone, like the ability to see the battery life by holding the headphones near your iPhone. If you enjoy the famously seamless Apple integration experience, Beats Solo3 will be a welcome addition to your arsenal.

Say farewell to Cyber Monday and hello to holiday deals. A pair of Beats Solo3 headphones for only $139 is a great deal. If you need a Christmas present for the music lover in your life, better order soon to ensure timely shipping. Cyber Week deals aren’t over quite yet, and there are some new cheap wireless headphone deals for the holidays. Check out more great headphones deals below:

