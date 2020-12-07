  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Beats Solo3 headphones are $60 cheaper during this Walmart sale

By
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

Looking for some stylish headphones that have the tech to back them up? Walmart just knocked $60 off the ideal pair. You can snag these Beats Solo3 headphones for only $139 at Walmart. There are still some Cyber Week deals to be had. Color options are dwindling, though, and there isn’t much time left if you need them by Christmas, so check out the deal below.

Beats Solo3 headphones are a great option for music lovers on the move. Ever since their initial launch, Beats has been praised for their sleek and minimalist design, ever popular among the commuter crowd. The headphones are completely wireless, and you can pause, skip songs, and control the volume through taps on the left earcup. The cups themselves are comfortable, and they need to be on models like the Solo line, which rest on top of your ears rather than completely over them. They can pivot to the perfect position for your head, so no more sore ears after long listening sessions.

Perhaps the Solo3’s biggest advantage is in battery life. Once fully charged, the Solo3s can run for 40 hours of continuous music. Imagine sleeping once then working a week full time. In our initial review of the Solo3s, we noted that this is the second best battery life of all headphones on the market. They also have Fast Fuel charging — after a quick five minutes plugged in, they’re ready to go for three more hours. Don’t we all wish we could say the same?

Beats are ideally paired up with Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks, but they also connect with Android devices just fine. Beats have built-in Siri options, and some neat bonuses if you have an iPhone, like the ability to see the battery life by holding the headphones near your iPhone. If you enjoy the famously seamless Apple integration experience, Beats Solo3 will be a welcome addition to your arsenal.

More headphones deals available now

Say farewell to Cyber Monday and hello to holiday deals. A pair of Beats Solo3 headphones for only $139 is a great deal. If you need a Christmas present for the music lover in your life, better order soon to ensure timely shipping. Cyber Week deals aren’t over quite yet, and there are some new cheap wireless headphone deals for the holidays. Check out more great headphones deals below:

FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Noise Cancelling Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$168 $230
The wireless earbuds offer substantial noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great app-based features. These brilliant noise-canceling headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever.
Buy at Amazon
FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

$298 $350
Rated the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the market, Sony's flagship model delivers comfort and unmatched quality.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$80 $130
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great choice for light, comfortable, and sweat-proof earbuds. They have up to six hours of battery life and come with a wireless charging case.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

$199 $299
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Powerbeats 3

$100 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Kohl's
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$140 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

You won’t find a better deal on AirPods Pro today than this — save $50

Apple AirPods Pro

The best cheap AirPods deals for December 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Walmart slashes MacBook Air price by $445 during Cyber Week

Macbook Air

Get the Beats Solo 3 headphones for JUST $119 at Amazon for Cyber Week

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop 3 discounted for Cyber Week

microsoft surface laptop go review featured image

This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum is ONLY $175 at Amazon for Cyber Week

amazon bissell eufy roomba robot vacuum deals robovac 15c max review 04369 768x479 c

Latest iPad Pro 12.9 Price Slashed at Amazon for Cyber Week

tablet deals you can shop before prime day 2020 apple ipad pro silver

Save $20 on the Latest Echo Dot for Cyber Week — now $30

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on table

This massive 82-inch Samsung 4K TV just got a $600 price cut for Cyber Week

82 inch samsung 4k tv deal best buy cyber week 2020 2

This HP Laptop is on Sale for Just $149 at Walmart for Cyber Week

HP Stream 13

Razer Holiday Gift Guide: Score awesome deals on gaming bundles and more

razer holiday gift guide 2020 guidee bundle deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Xbox Series X, PS5 Discounted for Christmas

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Save $50 on the Arlo Video Doorbell at Amazon for Cyber Week

arlo video doorbell drops to 100 featured