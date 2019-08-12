Deals

Be cool in school with Beats Solo3 headphones, now $135 less on Walmart

Timothy Taylor
By
select beats headphones sale now solo3

Apple acquired the Beats brand back in 2014 for $3 billion, and henceforth, all Beats products launched have been spruced up with a bit of Apple magic. Dr. Dre’s line of audio tech has always been good-looking, and now they’ve been overhauled with Apple’s superior software and hardware engineering. A prime example is the Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones, which boasts excellent wireless capability, good sound quality, and terrific battery life. If only they wouldn’t squeeze your cranium that much and give you permanent brain damage.

The Beats Solo3 is normally sold for $300, but right now Walmart is offering an irresistible deal on the on-ear headphones. The lowest-priced pair costs $165 (that’s $135 worth of savings), and there are other design and color options available at varying prices.

The Solo3’s design is almost identical to the Solo2, with most of its frame made of hard plastic in a glossy or matte finish. These headphones come in a variety of colors, including black, white, silver, gold, rose gold, violet, and red. The universally recognizable big bold “B” is still seen on the side of the earcups, but now it’s no longer bright red, but shade-matched depending on the color you choose.

The over-ear cups are attached to the headband on fold-up hinges which makes the headphones very portable, and the large pads are covered in synthetic leather that effectively blocks out sound. They don’t offer much in terms of luxury, but the rubber-like material serves a practical purpose. They’re grippy and sweatproof, making them perfect for jogging and working out. Although the headband is adjustable, even at its loosest the Beats Solo3 can still feel uncomfortably tight.

The Beats Solo3 sound is lively and energetic. The bass is particularly punchy and resonant, perfect for hip-hop and electronic music. Unfortunately, the mids and highs sound a little flat, lacking the richness and robustness offered by more premium headphones. It’s good, but not great.

Arguably the Beats Solo3’s major selling point is its battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 40 hours. This is courtesy of Apple’s W1 wireless chip. If the headphones are running low on juice, you can charge it for a mere five minutes and still get up to three hours of playtime. The terrific battery life can easily last you the entire day and is perfect for long commutes.

The W1 chip is also responsible for seamless Bluetooth pairing. Simply turn the headphones on and any Apple device would automatically detect it. You just need to press connect. The same thing goes with Android devices.

With its excellent Bluetooth connectivity, good audio performance, and fantastically long battery life, what holds us back from fully recommending the Beats Solo3 is its painfully tight fit and borderline cheap look.

For more options visit these pages for our best headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones. And for more awesome deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
Up Next

Windows 10 Home vs. Pro vs. S Mode
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Beats pill
Deals

The Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker gets a big $70 discount

The best way to enjoy a day on the beach is with your favorite tunes providing the soundtrack. If you’re looking for a great Bluetooth speaker, the Beats Pill+ offers top-notch sound quality and is available on Amazon for $110.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
beats studio3 collections amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Beats by Dre has joined the noise-canceling arena, and its latest offering is the Studio3 Wireless. The good news is that you can now score a pair (from any collection) at a 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy black friday early deals ring video doorbell pro and chime bundle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

If you are looking to add security to your front door, check out Best Buy's offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
epson ecotank et 4760 wireless inkjet printer amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer for $100 less on Amazon

School is about to start again soon and you might need a new printer. The best home printers do more than just print, like scanning, photocopying, and faxing. The multifunctional Epson EcoTank ET-4760 is on sale for $400 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon today

If you are buying a Mac notebook for the first time, the 2018 Apple MacBook Air is a great option. It is now at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon. Grab this rare deal on a brand-new Apple MacBook.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
tcl 43 inch roku 4k smart tv walmart deal 43s425
Deals

Experience 4K with the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart TV, now $70 off at Walmart

If you are on a budget but wants to experience 4K, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV is a great choice. Currently discounted by $70 at Walmart, you can order it today for only $230 instead of $300.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sennheiser hd 650 review alternate
Deals

Snag the Sennheiser HD 650 open-back headphones for $181 less on Amazon

Open-back headphones let in a certain level of outside noise, and listening to music through them is like listening to music in your room. One of the best is the Sennheiser HD 650, now worth $319 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles