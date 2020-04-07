Living spaces are often filled with distractions that transforming them into a peaceful work environment can be challenging. Noise-canceling headphones might just be the tool you need to drown out the noises and voices of your surroundings. Getting a quality pair can be pricey, though, but lucky for you we’ve sniffed out some great headphone deals at Best Buy: The top-rated Beats Studio3, Sony WH-1000XM3, and Bose QuietComfort 35 II are all on sale for up to $150 off.

Beats Studio3 – $200, was $350

Some of the major reasons you’re going to want to go for these headphones are their bass-dominant sound, fine-tuned acoustics, and noise cancellation. The Beats Studio3 has Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) built in, a noise-canceling technology that actively blocks out all sorts of external noise. This, combined with a real-time audio calibration feature, elevates your listening experience to a whole new level of immersiveness. The clarity, emotion, and range of sound are preserved, accompanied by just the right amount of bass. The result? A premium performance that especially excels in rock, pop, and hip-hop.

The Studio3 may be wrapped in Beats skin but they are Apple through and through. Inside is the Apple W1 chip with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which is dubbed an industry-leading classification for signal strength. Their battery life is estimated to last for up to 40 hours, providing enough power for a full day or two of listening sessions. An on-ear control system is also in place to make the overall operation simple: Skip songs, adjust the volume, or activate Siri through your fingertips.

The Beats Studio3 are very comfortable to wear, thanks to the soft over-ear cushion on the earcups, which also sport advanced venting and economic pivoting. This also ensures a flexible and secure fit regardless of the head shape and size. Storing and packing them for your travel also promises no bulk, as the headband conveniently folds to fit into the compact hard-shell carrying case.

Sony WH-1000XM3 – $300, was $350

The Sony-WH1000XM3 offer the very best performance when it comes to noise cancellation. They carry Sony’s industry-leading noise cancellation that’s efficient in muting all types of noise – from the sound of appliances and vehicles to the general hubbub heard in public settings. Matching the noise-canceling processor is a powerful audio chip that lifts tunes, words, notes, and details with amazing clarity, enabling a spectacular sound quality no matter how loud the environment you’re in. Additional microphones are also in place which aid in isolating the sound while you talk, resulting in clearer calls.

These headphones also check the boxes in terms of portability, wearability, and convenient overall usage. They sport a well-padded headband and deep earcup interiors that fit well and remain comfortable even during long listening sessions. Their entire frame also swivels and folds so you can easily store or pack them inside the included hard-shell case, bulk-free. Settings adjustment, on the other hand, is quickly done through gestures and buttons. Pause music, skip/return tracks, or adjust the volume through simple cupping, swiping, and tapping motions.

With up to a whopping 30 hours of battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM3 make it convenient for you to enjoy all-day and on-the-go listening. They also have a quick-charging feature that adds five hours of power after just 10 minutes of charging. When low on juice, don’t worry as they remain functional and ready for extended usage through the included cable.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $300, was $350

With a solid combination of zesty treble, punchy bass, and three levels of world-class noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are without a doubt a great companion for conference calls, multimedia consumption, and online courses. These headphones let you choose between low and high noise cancellation levels to clear away distractions, whether you need to focus on your task or want to immerse yourself in music. Ambient sound levels can also be adjusted to your preference through the Bose Connect app. Clear calls are also assured, and it’s owed to the dual-microphone setup that detects noise and cancels it right out.

The QC 35 II connect to devices through Bluetooth and can even pair with multiple devices at once. They are estimated to deliver up to 20 hours of battery power, but you can always use them with the supplied audio cable for extended operation. For control, the headphones are equipped with multiple buttons dedicated to adjusting the level of noise cancellation, accessing Alexa or your phone’s virtual assistant, and more.

Wearing these headphones for long periods of time will not cause any noticeable pain. Bose built them with supple leather earcups complete with microfiber padding on the headband, allowing for a personalized, secure fit that remains comfortable despite prolonged usage.

