Beats Studio3 headphones with Apple W1 chip are $150 off today

Beats Studio3 Headphones on a woman smiling.

Noise-canceling headphones are essential in today’s increasingly noisy world, which is why so many people are looking for great headphone deals nowadays. There are plenty of high-quality and fully-featured noise-canceling headphones around. Still, few of them provide as seamless an experience when pairing to compatible devices as those equipped with Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, like many of the headphones from Beats. One of the most compelling Beats headphone deals that you can buy right now are the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, which Amazon is selling for $150 off, bringing it down to $200 from an original price of $350.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless is one of the company’s most popular headphone models, and we can immediately see why. When you’re listening to music, the active noise cancelation (ANC) effectively blocks passive noises in the background, at times removing them entirely. They also have fantastic battery life; when ANC is turned on, you get up to 22 hours of playtime, and when ANC is turned off, you get 40 hours of playtime. It’s definitely an ideal choice for extended listening sessions, as they are very comfortable to wear while also being very sturdy.

Inside, it has Apple’s W1 chip, which provides a seamless connection with Apple devices like iPhones and Macbooks at a great range, so you can step away from your devices to do some chores and continue listening to your music. There are also physical music control buttons that are clicky and responsive. In our Beats Studio3 review, we mentioned that they’re not as bassy as other Beats headphones, like Powerbeats Pro deals, and offer a more balanced sound with detailed mids and highs. Depending on your preference and what kind of music you listen to, that sound profile might be right in your wheelhouse.

If you’re in the market for a great all-around pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones, very few deals are as bang-for-the-buck as this one. The Studio3 Wireless Headphones with the W1 chip are available on Amazon right now for just $200, a whole $150 off the original price. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible since we have no idea when this offer will disappear.

More Beats headphone deals

Aside from the Studio3, there are a few other Beats deals you can get right now, like the Beats Solo3, an older, cheaper model without ANC. We’ve put together some of the most interesting Beats headphone deals for you right here.

Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds - Red

$115 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

$130 $200
Music enthusiasts will enjoy the Beats Solo 3, offering a 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel technology, granting listeners 3 hours of playback when charged within 5 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones

$80 $130
These wired headphones give you some of the Beats experience but for a smaller price tag. They offer a comfortable fit, stylish design, and durable construction to handle life's knocks and bumps.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$150 $200
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$200 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Target

Refurbished Powerbeats

$85 $150
To enjoy the Powerbeats sound at a reduced price, these refurbished units are checked and certified by Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats 4 Wireless Earbuds - Black

$100 $150
If you want the Powerbeats sound but you don't need true wireless capabilities - or if you find yourself losing small earbuds - these connect wirelessly to your phone but are wired together.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Powerbeats3 Headphones (Renewed)

$75 $200
While Powerbeats are in short supply, you can pick up a pair of refurbished predecessor headphones, the Powerbeats 3. Long-lasting battery and water resistance make these great exercise headphones.
Buy at Amazon
