Save big on these BenQ, Epson, Optoma home theater projectors this Memorial Day

Thinking of upgrading your home entertainment space? You’re probably debating whether to get a projector or a 4K TV. Each has its own pros and cons, but since you’re here on this page you’ve clearly chosen projectors. For starters, a projector has a smaller footprint and isn’t going to take up too much shelf or wall space. Next is its most obvious appeal: A bigger screen to enjoy your favorite movies. Lastly, projectors tend to be cheaper than TVs. We’ve scoured Amazon and found three home projectors that are available at awesome discounted prices. Save up to $206 when you get the BenQ MH535FHD, Epson Home Cinema 2150, and Optoma UHD50 in Amazon’s Memorial Day sales.

BenQ MH535FHD — $570, was $650

The BenQ MH535FHD home theater projector is relatively tiny at about 13-inches wide, 9.5-inches deep, and 4-inches high and weighs just 5.3 pounds, so it won’t be difficult to tuck it away when not being used. It’s capable of projecting an image up to 300 inches, or 25 feet, on the diagonal. You’d be able to enjoy Full-HD content in 1080p definition combined with a high contrast ratio of 15,000:1, which means everything is rendered in beautiful, high-contrast quality without downscaling or compression. With a maximum brightness of 3,600 lumens, the MH535FHD is blindingly bright and can easily compete with ambient light. Further, it has a Smart Eco mode that lengthens its light source’s lifespan by up to 15,000 hours.

There are several ways to connect any media player to this projector. You can use a VGA cable (included), VGA to DVI-A cable, USB cable, HDMI cable, component video to VGA adapter cable, S-video cable, and video cable. We have to mention though that this projector’s built-in speakers aren’t great. The maximum volume is just 32 decibels and the sound is hollow and tinny. Better augment the audio with a surround sound speaker system. Get the BenQ MH535FHD home theater projector today at Amazon for $570 instead of $650 — a huge $80 off.

Epson Home Cinema 2150 — $699, was $899

The Epson Home Cinema 2150 is a delight with its exceptional picture quality. The image it projects is at Full HD 1080p that’s up to 11 feet (132 inches diagonal) or more, over four times larger than a 60-inch TV. However, with a maximum brightness of 2,500 Lumens, this projector isn’t ideal for well-lit rooms. It causes bright scenes to sometimes look a wee bit washed out. Still, with a crystal-clear picture that has accurate colors and superb contrast, not to mention the most realistically rendered skin tones we’ve seen yet on a home projector, the Epson Home Cinema 2150 is a fantastic buy at $699 instead of $899 at Amazon — a whopping $200 off.

The 2150 lets you stream movies, games, and more from wireless or wired HDMI devices, thanks to two HDMI ports, Miracast, and MHL (2) support. It’s also one of the most user-friendly home projectors we’ve ever tested, as it offers plenty of adjustability with both vertical and horizontal keystone correction and vertical lens shift. There is also a 1-1.6x optical zoom, which gives you a lot of room for error if you want to place it on a permanent mount. We have to admit, though, that its fan is a bit loud. You won’t be able to notice it when watching action films and other typically loud movies, but when there’s nothing but dialogue it can get distracting. Get the Epson Home Cinema 2150 today at Amazon for a massive $200 off.

Optoma UHD50 — $1,093, was $1,299

The most expensive model on this list is the Optoma UHD50. Its premium price tag is well-justified, though. With astonishing 4K resolution, color accuracy, brightness, and user-friendly setup, the UHD50 nearly perfectly emulates the movie theater experience in the comforts of your own home. Simply put, this is one of the most impressive midrange projectors we’ve ever tested. Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for a staggering $206 off. Shell out $1,093 instead of $1,299 for this incredible home projector.

The UHD50 boasts a vast array of video and audio inputs and outputs. It has two HDMI inputs, one for 1080p signals and one HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP 2.2 for 4K signals, as well as RS-232C (Serial) and VGA inputs for older computers and other systems, For sound, there are 3.5 mm audio inputs and outputs and an S/PDIF digital audio output. There are two USB ports on the back for firmware upgrades and also for connecting streaming devices that require USB power. This projector also comes with 5-watt built-in speakers, which provides decent audio for basic presentations but isn’t enough for genuine sonic enjoyment. Better connect it with an equally impressive surround sound system.

With a claimed 2,400 lumens of brightness, a contrast ratio of up to 500,000:1, and HDR10 support, the UHD50 can render any content with breathtaking clarity, stunning colors, and deep contrasts. You will be able to enjoy your favorite Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube movies and shows with the most minute details in the picture. This projector’s lamp lifespan is touted at 6,500 hours, which means it’ll take years before you’d need to change it. Unfortunately, just like the Epson Home Cinema 2150, the UHD50’s fan is a bit loud but not to the point of being unbearable. Get the Optoma UHD50 today at Amazon for $1,093.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations