Best 4th of July Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

The annual 4th of July sales are already underway, offering one of the best opportunities during the summer to snatch up great bargains on all sorts of tech goodies. If part of your Independence Day week involves some deal-hunting and you’re specifically after some 4th of July Apple Watch sales, then you’re in luck: We’ve rounded up all the best 4th of July Apple Watch deals right here, with discounts to be had on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 as well as last-generation models that can save you even more.

Today’s Best 4th of July Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209 , was $229

— , was $229 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm, GPS) — $245 , was $349

— , was $349 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $380 , was $429

— , was $429 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $429, was $529

How To Choose A New Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is the single most popular smart wearable on the market today (so popular, in fact, that Apple is now one of the biggest watchmakers in the world), and is currently in its fifth generation. However, Apple has continued to support and sell the last two generations of this smartwatch, meaning that you have three models to choose from today: The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3, the 2018 Series 4, and the latest 2019 Series 5. All three pack an impressive suite of fitness-tracking features, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in GPS, water resistance, and the option for cellular LTE connectivity as an upgrade.

If you’re looking for the best of the lot (and are willing to pay for it), then the Apple Watch Series 5 is an easy choice. It’s the most polished Apple wearable yet and has the most impressive set of features, even if it didn’t come with any huge upgrades over the Series 4; that said, there have been some fantastic Apple Watch deals this year that have brought the cost of the Series 5 down to within the same price bracket as the Series 4.

If you want some of the upgrades that these recent models have over the Series 3 — namely, the considerably faster processors, slightly larger displays, and built-in heart rate monitors — then you can’t really go wrong with either the Series 4 or Series 5. Note, however, that the Series 5 boasts an always-on display, a nice feature that was not included with the Series 4. The Apple Watch Series 5 is not that much more expensive than the Series 4 thanks to the latest Apple Watch deals we’ve been seeing, so we only recommend springing for the fourth-gen model if you find a really good bargain on one.

If you’re on a budget (or simply don’t want to spend more than $300 on a smartwatch), then the Apple Watch Series 3 remains a great wearable in 2020 and offers a ton of value. These can regularly be had for $200 or less, and if you’re willing to give up some features like the built-in heart rate monitor, the Series 3 still functions beautifully as both a fitness tracker and everyday smart wearable. And, like the newer models, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes standard with a GPS and you also have the option to upgrade to an LTE-capable model that allows you to use it on your cellular network.

