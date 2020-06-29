  1. Deals
Best 4th of July Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

By

The annual 4th of July sales are already underway, offering one of the best opportunities during the summer to snatch up great bargains on all sorts of tech goodies. If part of your Independence Day week involves some deal-hunting and you’re specifically after some 4th of July Apple Watch sales, then you’re in luck: We’ve rounded up all the best 4th of July Apple Watch deals right here, with discounts to be had on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 as well as last-generation models that can save you even more.

Today’s Best 4th of July Apple Watch Deals

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209, was $229
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
  • Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm, GPS) — $245, was $349
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS)$380, was $429
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $429, was $529

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$384 $399
Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch is "close to perfection" according to our reviewer. This is the standard-sized 40mm model with built-in GPS, always-on retina display and 30% larger screen.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$380 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the new Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Refurbished

$350
This refurbished Apple Watch features cellular connectivity and comes in like-new condition in a plain box. Priced about the same or less than a new, non-cellular version, saving you a bunch of cash.
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band

$384 $399
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 lets you track your workouts and listen to Audio Guided Runs with the Nike Run Club app and the Always-On Retina display.
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$514 $529
This Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 44mm comes with a space gray aluminum case and an anthracite/black Nike sport band.
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS)

$380 $429
Featuring GPS, always-on retina display, 30% larger screen, ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, a built-in compass, and is swimproof.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case

$169 $279
Now's a great time to score the GPS version of Apple Watch Series 3. Billed as the "Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker," this watch is even swimproof.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle

$494 $514
This bundle comes with the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44 mm, an Apple Watch Charging Station, a Modal Bumper for Apple Watch, and a ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm

$169 $199
This Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm comes with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.
Apple Watch Series 5 Refurbished (44mm, Cellular + GPS)

$477 $529
This refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 has 32GB of internal storage so you can store your favorite music, while the 64-bit dual-core processor ensures smooth operation.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$503 $529
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on, showing the time and letting you check on your heart with the ECG app. It also allows you to stay connected with cellular connectivity.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$230
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 which, at 42mm, is still a bit smaller than the sized-up Series 4 and Series 5.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

$384 $399
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and shows the time and all important information without raising your wrist.
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 44mm

$266 $379
Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 is purpose-built for those who take advantage of this wearable's fantastic suite of outdoor and fitness-tracking functions.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band

$484 $499
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and helps you navigate with the built-in compass. It also lets you check on your heart and track your workouts.
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (40mm, GPS)

$384 $399
Stay connected with the Apple Watch Series 5 featuring a 40mm curved watch face with an LTPO OLED always-on Retina display.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle

$464 $484
This bundle comes with the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40 mm, an Apple Watch Charging Station, a Modal Bumper for Apple Watch, and a ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm

$414 $429
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 lets you listen to music and receive encouragement from friends during your workout right on your wrist.
How To Choose A New Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is the single most popular smart wearable on the market today (so popular, in fact, that Apple is now one of the biggest watchmakers in the world), and is currently in its fifth generation. However, Apple has continued to support and sell the last two generations of this smartwatch, meaning that you have three models to choose from today: The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3, the 2018 Series 4, and the latest 2019 Series 5. All three pack an impressive suite of fitness-tracking features, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in GPS, water resistance, and the option for cellular LTE connectivity as an upgrade.

If you’re looking for the best of the lot (and are willing to pay for it), then the Apple Watch Series 5 is an easy choice. It’s the most polished Apple wearable yet and has the most impressive set of features, even if it didn’t come with any huge upgrades over the Series 4; that said, there have been some fantastic Apple Watch deals this year that have brought the cost of the Series 5 down to within the same price bracket as the Series 4.

If you want some of the upgrades that these recent models have over the Series 3 — namely, the considerably faster processors, slightly larger displays, and built-in heart rate monitors — then you can’t really go wrong with either the Series 4 or Series 5. Note, however, that the Series 5 boasts an always-on display, a nice feature that was not included with the Series 4. The Apple Watch Series 5 is not that much more expensive than the Series 4 thanks to the latest Apple Watch deals we’ve been seeing, so we only recommend springing for the fourth-gen model if you find a really good bargain on one.

If you’re on a budget (or simply don’t want to spend more than $300 on a smartwatch), then the Apple Watch Series 3 remains a great wearable in 2020 and offers a ton of value. These can regularly be had for $200 or less, and if you’re willing to give up some features like the built-in heart rate monitor, the Series 3 still functions beautifully as both a fitness tracker and everyday smart wearable. And, like the newer models, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes standard with a GPS and you also have the option to upgrade to an LTE-capable model that allows you to use it on your cellular network.

