Apple products are rarely discounted, especially when it comes to the latest models. In a rare move, Best Buy has cut the prices of its Apple Watch Series 5 by $50, dropping the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 from $399 down to just $349 and the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 from $429 down to only $379.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) — $349, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) — $379, was $429:

The Apple Series 5 is the best (and latest) Apple Watch out there. It offers an always-on display, meaning you won’t have to worry about raising your wrist every time you want to activate the display. Much like a regular watch, it shows the time at all times but Apple has tweaked the battery extensively so it still has the day-and-a-half battery life of its predecessor.

It also automatically detects your workouts and shows you every stat you could possibly need for every exercise from swimming, running, and biking, to more specific workouts like yoga and elliptical training. It tracks the basics like steps and calories, as well as how often you move each hour, and collects and presents VO2 max data as well.

Throughout, it’s a speedy watch, as the Apple Watch Series 5 uses the latest Apple S5 processor so it never misses a beat. It maintains the smart looks of the previous model, too, with a square-faced design and digital crown made from aluminium so it looks great. It might not be an essential upgrade for Series 4 owners, but anyone with an older Apple Watch, or who is new to the tech, will adore what has been achieved with this device.

The 40mm model is more than enough for most users but if you have larger wrists, the 44mm model is only $30 more so it’s a good fit. These models are rarely reduced but when they are, it’s usually a fairly minimal price cut, making Best Buy’s offer of $50 off a bargain.

Get in fast, though. At these prices, we can’t see Best Buy having vast amounts of stock and we’d expect the Apple Watch Series 5 to sell out quickly.

