Building a home theater? You need these essentials

Sanus Premium Series Swivel TV Wall Mount — $320

A proper wall mount can absolutely revolutionize your TV-watching experience for the simple fact that we spend a huge amount of time and money investing in the best screen, so we want to see it from the best angles. This wall mount from Sanus has an excellent range of swivel and tilt options, making sure that you can catch your content from the very best perspective. It’s has a minimal design and is compatible with most 42-inch to 90-inch TVs up to 125 pounds.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer — $700

This subwoofer from Sonos has two amazing aspects that can upgrade your entire entertainment experience: It carries amazing bass and it’s wireless, a godsend for those of us who love how our living room looks. It’s built for bass, with two force-canceling drivers that eliminate vibrations and rattles (giving you that pure, beautiful base). And it has killer Wi-Fi so that it connects to your TV and sound system without the bother of unsightly cables. On top of that, it has Trueplay speaker-tuning capabilities that basically gives you the power of a sound engineer in a pro recording studio, but in your own home.

Sonos Arc Soundbar with Dolby Atmos — $800

This is Sonos’ weapon for providing the clearest 3D sound that encircles you and the space in which you enjoy your entertainment, be it a living room or an entire apartment. This is how music, games, and movies should be heard. Sonos hired Oscar-winning sound engineers to program this system so that it’s ideal for following film and TV entertainment, while Trueplay tuning technology gives you custom control for adapting and optimizing the sound of the speaker to the room. And, of course, it’s compatible with the Sonos app as well as Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Alexa, so the height of sound just became hands-free.

Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series 2-way Bookshelf Speaker (pair) — $2,000

Soundbars are not for everyone. Some of us prefer a speaker setup, and these two 700-series speakers from Bowers & Wilkins will set you up for the listening experience of your dreams (or at least your favorite movie theater). We love how compact they are, fitting perfectly as the name suggests, on a bookshelf, but also other furniture or stands. They’re subtle and elegant, but deliver amazing sound with 6.5-inch Continuum Midbass for clarity and power, Driver Decoupling to cut down on any distortion, and Flowport to reduce air turbulence for deep, quality bass. Worried about them messing up your nice tables or shelves? Don’t be. These speakers come with rubber feet, or you can buy stands separately.

LG 65-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $2,500

OLED 4K TVs are the newest generation and deliver the most heightened picture quality you can place in your home, especially when it’s a giant 65-inch picture delivered from the reliable engineers at LG. This TV is both a centerpiece of any entertainment system and a technological marvel. It’s got an a9 Gen 3 A.I. processor, with 4K upscaling, the ultimate engine, as well as Pixel Level Dimming (each pixel works for you to deliver perfect black and infinite contrast), Dolby Vision IQ to adjust for lighting and genres, and Dolby Atmos for customizable, precise sound. It has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, and of course, you can use LG’s webOS smart platform to browse all your favorite streaming content and more. TVs don’t get much better, and neither will your home entertainment setup with this magnificent screen from LG.

