Hurry! The latest iPad is on sale at Best Buy for only $280

Tablets and iPads are popular devices that seem to get better and better with each new release. It is not every day that you can find great iPad deals but, the latest model of iPad is on sale right now at Best Buy for only $280 for the 32GB model. This is a $50 savings on one of Apple’s latest handheld devices. The iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display and A10 Fusion chip. It has an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. The iPad has stereo speakers and a lightning connector for charging and accessories. Also included is a USB power adapter for charging the device.

This newest iPad has been completely redesigned and is packed with some of Apple’s most advanced technology. The screen design is new and does everything you want it to, no matter how you are holding it (landscape or portrait). The new intuitive gestures make navigation and multitasking simple.

The battery boasts up to 10 hours of life, and the device weighs in at just over 1 pound, making it perfect for use on the go. Fingerprint ID keeps your information secure and allows you to log in to apps and pay for items with ease.

The iPad is also compatible with an Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically for pairing and charging. A double-tap quickly changes brushes or switches to eraser making use seamless. You can also accessorize with the Smart Keyboard, allowing you to set up a mobile desktop anywhere.

With more than a million apps available on the App Store, the iPad is sure to have any app that you need for work or play.

If you’re looking for an iPad with more storage, the 128GB model is also on sale at Best Buy right now. Regularly priced at $430, the space gray model is on sale for $360 for a total savings of $70. This model comes with all of the features of the 32GB that are mentioned above.

This offer from Best Buy also includes Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus for three devices for six months, which is a $30 value. The software protects personal information by blocking the latest phishing, malware, and cyberattacks. Apple also offers one free month of iCloud storage and four free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations