Best Father’s Day Grill Deals 2020: Charcoal and Gas

Father’s Day 2020 is June 21, and it’s not too early to start looking for excellent grill deals. Fathers aren’t the only family members who cook with grills, but the image of Dad wearing a goofy apron at the grill is such an American icon that Father’s Day grill sales are an annual promotion. The bottom line is you’ll find more good deals for grills in the weeks leading up to Father’s Day than at any other time of the year. These are the best Father’s Day grill deals so far.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Grill Deals

Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105 , was $150

— , was $150 Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109 , was $120

— , was $120 Master Cook Gas Grill — $185 , was $210

— , was $210 Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220 , was $310

— , was $310 Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315 , was $340

— , was $340 Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379 , was $480

— , was $480 Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599 , was $699

— , was $699 Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999

How to choose a new grill

Size: Choosing the right size grill is your first step. If you usually cook for just two people, for example, a grill with a cooking surface any larger than 200 square inches will cost more to buy and more for fuel than you need.

Choosing the right size grill is your first step. If you usually cook for just two people, for example, a grill with a cooking surface any larger than 200 square inches will cost more to buy and more for fuel than you need. Fuel: Most outdoor grills use either charcoal or liquid propane gas for fuel. Propane grilss are ready to cook faster, and it’s easier to control the temperature when you cook with propane than with charcoal. Charcoal can be hard to light, and it costs more to buy bags and bags of charcoal rather than a standard 20-pound tank of propane gas. On the other hand, however, many purists prefer cooking with charcoal. Some grills use wood or special pellets for fuel, but both are less common than propane and charcoal.

Most outdoor grills use either charcoal or liquid propane gas for fuel. Propane grilss are ready to cook faster, and it’s easier to control the temperature when you cook with propane than with charcoal. Charcoal can be hard to light, and it costs more to buy bags and bags of charcoal rather than a standard 20-pound tank of propane gas. On the other hand, however, many purists prefer cooking with charcoal. Some grills use wood or special pellets for fuel, but both are less common than propane and charcoal. Burners: Larger grills usually have multiple burners. If you have just one burner you can’t have low heat and high heat areas on the same grill. Also, if you have a large cooking surface and only one or two burners, the fuel costs will be higher.

Larger grills usually have multiple burners. If you have just one burner you can’t have low heat and high heat areas on the same grill. Also, if you have a large cooking surface and only one or two burners, the fuel costs will be higher. Portability: Typical backyard grills stay outside on a deck or patio and wouldn’t be considered portable. Portable grills, whether fueled with propane or charcoal, are relatively small and convenient to take on picnics, road trips, tailgate parties, and camping.

Typical backyard grills stay outside on a deck or patio and wouldn’t be considered portable. Portable grills, whether fueled with propane or charcoal, are relatively small and convenient to take on picnics, road trips, tailgate parties, and camping. Construction: Construction materials matter, especially if you want a grill to last for many years. Grills usually are kept outside year-round, subject to weather extremes except for the relatively few times each year they are used to great very high heat. Aluminum or stainless steel bodies are standard, with cast iron or porcelain-coasted cast iron cooking grates.

Construction materials matter, especially if you want a grill to last for many years. Grills usually are kept outside year-round, subject to weather extremes except for the relatively few times each year they are used to great very high heat. Aluminum or stainless steel bodies are standard, with cast iron or porcelain-coasted cast iron cooking grates. Accessories: Most grill accessories can work with any grill, but some models have custom lights, covers, and tools that can be stored or attached conveniently.

