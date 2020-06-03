Best Father’s Day Grill Deals 2020: Charcoal and Gas

Father’s Day 2020 is June 21, and it’s not too early to start looking for excellent grill deals. Fathers aren’t the only family members who cook with grills, but the image of Dad wearing a goofy apron at the grill is such an American icon that Father’s Day grill sales are an annual promotion. The bottom line is you’ll find more good deals for grills in the weeks leading up to Father’s Day than at any other time of the year. These are the best Father’s Day grill deals so far.
Today’s Best Father’s Day Grill Deals
- Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105, was $150
- Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109, was $120
- Master Cook Gas Grill — $185, was $210
- Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220, was $310
- Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315, was $340
- Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480
- Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599, was $699
- Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999
Extra $70 off with coupon
RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill$329
Expires soon
Large 606-square-inch cooking surface with this 3-burner, 36,000 BTU propane grill with side burner. Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates.
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill$200
Expires soon
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill$260
Expires soon
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner$369
Expires soon
Six-burner propane grill with 72,000 BTUs and 582-square-inches-of cast iron cooking grids. 1,200 BTU side burner. Warming rack and Even-Heat stainless steel burners
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill$379
Expires soon
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$186
Expires soon
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side.
Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill$167
Expires soon
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277-square-inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. Weighs 22 pounds, enough to take it in your car. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$234
Expires soon
Char-Broil 2-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill. 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Electric ignition, folding sides, and lockable cabinet.
Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill$270
Expires soon
Two-burner propane grill with 600-square-inches of porcelain-coated stainless steel cooking surface. Infrared technology distributes the heat evenly to minimize flare-ups.
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill$65
Expires soon
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. 118-square-inches of cooking surface. Easy to clean with large drip pan.
Char-Broil Portable Deluxe Gas Grill$40
Expires soon
Portable propane grill with 190-square--inches of cooking space and 11,000 BTUs from singled burner. Porcelain-coated steel grate.
Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill$285
Expires soon
Char-Broil 3-burner Performance TRU-infrared grill employs a special cooking grate to spread the heat evenly for juicier food and no flareups. 450-square-inches of porcelain cooking surface.
MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill$184
Expires soon
Master Cook 3-burner propane grill with 30,000 BTU. 472-square -inch total cooking and warming surface with porcelain-enameled wire cooking grates.
Char-Broil 6-Burner Performance Gas Grill$340
Expires soon
Propane gas grill with 6-burners, 15,000 BTUs, and 755-square-inches of cooking surface on porcelain-coated cast iron grates. Electronic ignition and built-in thermometer.
Char-Broil - Longhorn Charcoal/Smoker/Gas Combo$500
Expires soon
There's a total of 1,060-square-inches of cooking surface on this combination wood or propane grill and smoker. Porcelain-coated cooking grates. Large enough to cook 40 burgers at once.
Fire Sense Yakatori Charcoal Grill$49
Expires soon
Portable Japanese-BBQ style charcoal grill. Handmade clay construction and adjustable ventilation. 157-square inches of cooking space
How to choose a new grill
- Size: Choosing the right size grill is your first step. If you usually cook for just two people, for example, a grill with a cooking surface any larger than 200 square inches will cost more to buy and more for fuel than you need.
- Fuel: Most outdoor grills use either charcoal or liquid propane gas for fuel. Propane grilss are ready to cook faster, and it’s easier to control the temperature when you cook with propane than with charcoal. Charcoal can be hard to light, and it costs more to buy bags and bags of charcoal rather than a standard 20-pound tank of propane gas. On the other hand, however, many purists prefer cooking with charcoal. Some grills use wood or special pellets for fuel, but both are less common than propane and charcoal.
- Burners: Larger grills usually have multiple burners. If you have just one burner you can’t have low heat and high heat areas on the same grill. Also, if you have a large cooking surface and only one or two burners, the fuel costs will be higher.
- Portability: Typical backyard grills stay outside on a deck or patio and wouldn’t be considered portable. Portable grills, whether fueled with propane or charcoal, are relatively small and convenient to take on picnics, road trips, tailgate parties, and camping.
- Construction: Construction materials matter, especially if you want a grill to last for many years. Grills usually are kept outside year-round, subject to weather extremes except for the relatively few times each year they are used to great very high heat. Aluminum or stainless steel bodies are standard, with cast iron or porcelain-coasted cast iron cooking grates.
- Accessories: Most grill accessories can work with any grill, but some models have custom lights, covers, and tools that can be stored or attached conveniently.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Don’t miss these incredible Memorial Day outdoor grill sales
- These are the best cheap grill deals for June 2020
- The best outdoor grills for 2020
- Cuisinart and Instant Vortex air fryers discounted in time for Memorial Day
- The best Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash air fryer deals for June 2020