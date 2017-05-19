Watch your favorite TV shows and save money with these HD antenna deals

Watching your favorite TV shows doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Most TVs from 2007 onward have an internal scan that allows them to recognize broadcast signals, meaning all you need to watch TV is an antenna. And using an HD antenna to watch your favorite shows involves a one-time purchase that doesn’t lock you down with any monthly or annual fees.

Best of all, they’re low cost — as in lower in price than many monthly television subscription costs. If you’re ready to save hundreds per year by cutting your cable costs, consider these top HDTV antennas, all discounted for a limited time.

1byone amplified HD antenna The Amazon number-one best seller in signal filters, the ibyone amplified HD antenna, has a 4.4 out of 5-star review average on Amazon and is currently 67 percent off. The antenna provides a full 50-mile signal range all compact into a small size design that optimizes reception. Enjoy crystal-clear HDTV viewing of all your favorite shows in 720p, 1080i, 1080p resolution. A long coaxial cable makes it easier for you to place it in your house to get the best reception, even if you have your televisions far away from windows. The slim design makes the antenna easy to lay flat on a table, hide behind the TV, or place high on any window, the last of which is recommended for best reception. The antenna is easy to set up, with a quick three-step process, and comes with the peace of-mind of a 12-month warranty. The 1byone amplified HD antenna normally retails for $40 but is currently discounted to only $30 on Amazon, providing a $10 or 25-percent discount. Buy it now from: Amazon

BAM Cables amplified indoor HD antenna The BAM Cables amplified indoor HD antenna provides a 60-mile range and delivers full 1080p HD to any digital-ready TV. The kit also features a signal amplifier that can be powered from your television’s USB port or with the standard U.S. 110-volt plug that is provided. The device allows you to test with and without the amplifier to determine the maximum effectiveness that works with your individual layout and TV. The TV antenna comes with a 20-foot coaxial cable that allows you to place it in the best location for your home layout while still reaching the back of the television for a strong signal. The product boasts a 4 out of 5-star review on Amazon based on nearly 200 reviews and was released less than a year ago. The BAM Cables amplified indoor HD antenna normally retails for $54 but is currently discounted on Amazon to $27 offering you 50 percent or $27 in savings. Buy it now from: Amazon

Skytv amplified indoor HD antenna The Skytv amplified indoor HD antenna provides a 50-mile range to access all your favorite local channels, for news, sitcoms, and more. At 13.5 by 13.2 by 1 inches, it has a slim build that easily fits into your existing home layout. You can hide it behind the TV or bookshelf, lay it flat on a table, or even stick it high on a window, as it’s able to withstand weather issues such as moisture or sunshine. It also comes with a 10-foot cable that allows you to setup the antenna without the need to re-position your television. The antenna pulls in a brilliant picture using upgraded Crystal Clear Filter Technology, which filters out cellular and FM signals resulting in a clearer picture, low noise interference, and access to more free broadcast TV signals with enhanced gain, range, and frequency performance. Best of all it features a simple 3-step setup, requiring you simply unwrap, plug in, and scan channels. The Skytv HD amplified indoor HD antenna normally retails for $52 but is currently discounted to $26 on Amazon, providing a full $26 or 50-percent discount. Buy it now from: Amazon