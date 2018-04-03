Get the job skills you need for your resume in 2018 with these online courses

Share

We are already a few months into 2018, but if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to improve your work situation and increase your income, then it’s never too late to build up your toolbox of technical skills. In our modern fast-moving digital age, it’s also more important than ever to stay on top of the latest trends — plus, it’s always fun to learn new things and doing so is a great way to keep your mind active and prevent yourself from falling into a productivity-killing mental slump.

Whether you’re starting out in the workplace, you’re tired of your current grind and are on the hunt for a new line of work, or you just want to sharpen up your technical abilities to stay ahead of the competition, we picked out some great online courses from Udemy that can help you master the eight vital job skills that employers want to see on the skills section of your resume in 2018.

Coding

Coding is one of the most popular and in-demand tech skills you can learn, and the market for programming work is only growing. Stack Overflow’s yearly developer survey shows that the five most popular coding languages to learn for 2018 are JavaScript, SQL, Java, C#, and Python, showing that experience with these computer skills is very highly coveted in today’s job market.

Any one of these languages is a good place to start, with C# and Java being top choices due to their versatility. These three courses from Udemy will get you ready to start mastering code by taking you through the basic fundamentals of programming, helping you to choose the coding language that is best-suited for you and your career goals, and teaching you the basics of C# and Java — two excellent general-purpose languages for beginners.

Learn the basics:

Web development

From desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets, we rely on websites for pretty much everything we do online. It should come as no surprise, then, that arguably the most common application for those all-important coding skills is web development.

Whether you’re developing mobile sites, managing forums and databases, or creating browser games, website development jobs require a unique set of tools needed to master this wide and active field. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Python are just some of the relevant skills you will learn throughout these courses, which will teach you the ins and outs of web development and user interface design as you create your own functional apps and websites.

Learn the basics:

Digital and email marketing

Email remains a powerful and ubiquitous tool for companies to reach their customers, and employers naturally want people who can effectively leverage this communication channel without the annoying spam tactics. These courses contain a wealth of knowledge of digital marketing using tools like MailChimp and social media, teaching you how to utilize email and other digital platforms to boost the market presence of any company — and perhaps even start a marketing business of your own. Digital marketing is one of the top skills of 2018, making it essential for any resume.

Learn the basics:

Microsoft Excel

Excel is one of those hard skills that businesses have been using for decades, and it’s not going away any time soon. Efficient data management is a vital task for modern companies in the digital age, and Microsoft Excel, while fairly complex, is an indispensable skill that every hiring manager will be looking for on your resume.

You don’t really need to pursue multiple courses here, so we picked out the top-rated Udemy lesson on Microsoft Excel that can be yours for $12. This beefy four-part course teaches you how to master the intricacies of this highly versatile work software, taking you from a beginner to an advanced proficiency in no time.

Learn the basics:

Writing

Writing is an under-appreciated soft skill that many people might overlook, especially those seeking jobs in tech-related industries. Nonetheless, good writing has a relevant place in almost any line of employment — even the process of crafting a good resume or cover letter when applying for that dream job requires the ability to clearly and concisely communicate through writing. Almost every recruiter you send your resume to will immediately gloss over it if you can’t demonstrate an ability to write.

Maybe you’re looking to get into freelance writing, start a blog, write a perfect pitch, or just want to gain a better mastery of English to make your resume perfect. From blogging to expert-level copywriting, these courses will greatly sharpen your communication skills and will pay dividends no matter your chosen career path.

Learn the basics:

Google Analytics

Along with Microsoft Excel, mastery of Google Analytics is another industry-specific skill that employers and hiring managers will have their eyes peeled for when reading your resume. Pretty much all websites today use Google Analytics as a comprehensive guide to track their internet traffic and gain valuable insights about their visitors and customers, so it’s easy to see why companies value it so highly for problem-solving.

The first Udemy course we picked will teach you how to set up and use Google Analytics to track your web traffic, increase sales, and integrate these metrics into successful marketing campaigns, while the second will help you pass the exam needed to acquire an industry-recognized certification — the perfect addition to any resume.

Learn the basics:

Public speaking

Public speaking is something that everyone dreads, but, like writing, it’s one of those transferable skills that everybody should be good at. Even if the job description doesn’t call for public speaking skills, the ability to give a good presentation is vital whether you’re pitching an idea to your employer, heading up an important project, or just cooperating well with others in a diverse work environment.

The ability to speak well and with confidence is even vital to whether or not someone will hire you, as it can make all the difference when it comes to acing your next job interview. These courses will show you how to craft a compelling speech, deliver a knock-out presentation with bullet points, and persuade any audience, while also helping you to cultivate a mindset that endows you with the self-confidence to do so.

Learn the basics:

Project management

After you have written and delivered that perfect pitch and it’s time to get started on your next project, you need to actually be able to manage your time and resources effectively in order to get it done — preferably under-budget and ahead of schedule (employers love that). The right set of skills and a solid work history could also eventually lead to a higher-paying project manager position.

Project management requires a broad set of abilities, from soft skills that help you work well with others to more technical things like resource handling and budget oversight. These Udemy courses will give you the additional skills and necessary tools while fully preparing you for the official PMP (Project Management Professional) certification exam.

Learn the basics:

