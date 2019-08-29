Deals

The Best Labor Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

By

Labor Day is almost here, and for the event, we’re expecting to get a ton of great deals on a range of tech products — including smartphones, 4K TVs, gaming consoles, and, of course, smartwatches. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular, and will likely be a hot-ticket item for Labor Day.

There are plenty of smartwatch deals available for Labor Day, from the more affordable fitness tracker-type watches to the ultra-powerful Apple Watch. It’s worth keeping an eye on this story — the smartwatch deals are likely to change as we head into the holiday weekend. Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the best smartwatch deals for Labor Day.

Best smartwatch deals for Labor Day

Labor Day isn’t here just yet, but plenty of retailers have already announced some pretty amazing deals for the event. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 3 is being discounted by a lot, and while it’s not the latest Apple Watch, it still has a lot to offer. There are plenty of other deals for those that don’t want an Apple Watch, too, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Check out the best Apple Watch deals for Labor Day below.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case

$229 $379
Expires soon
If you love the look of the Apple Watch, you can get an older generation at a great discount.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Vivoactive 3 - Black/Silver

$150 $250
Expires soon
Garmin's Vivoactive 3 is an excellent choice for runners, as it can track runs with the GPS, monitor heart rate and VO2, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, and get notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Heart Rate Watch with Stainless Steel

$199 $275
Expires soon
Need a smartwatch with some flare? This classy wearable from Fossil is both powerful and beautiful. Get it now and save $76.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) (Bluetooth) - Rose Gold (Renewed)

$200 $330
Expires soon
Who says you can't have function and style in one? With this renewed Galaxy Watch, you get a great deal, too.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch - Bluetooth, Black, US Version with Warranty

$197 $300
Expires soon
If you want a fitness watch with a classic look, check out the excellent Samsung Gear Sport, which helps keep track of your daily activity levels, heart rate, and more. Get it now and save over $100.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR - Midnight Blue

$80 $120
Expires soon
Elevate your workouts with this touchscreen heart rate monitoring fitness tracker from Garmin. Get it now for almost $40 off.
Buy at Walmart

Ticwatch E

$112 $160
Expires soon
Mobvoi's TicWatch E is a simple-looking Wear OS by Google smartwatch, but it has a heart-rate monitor. Plus your smartphone notifications show up on the watch.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

$179 $275
Expires soon
Not all smart watches have to look "techie." This Fossil watch combines a sleek style with powerful capabilities. Get it now and save almost $100.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a smartwatch

Interested in getting a smartwatch for yourself, but aren’t exactly sure what model is right for you? There are a few things to think about when buying a smartwatch. Namely, it’s important to consider whether you’re looking for something mainly for fitness tracking, or for everyday use. If you want one for everyday use and you have an iPhone, it’s probably best to simply get an Apple Watch. If, however, you’re an Android user, there are still plenty of options for you. You could get a device with Google’s Wear OS, or you could go for a Samsung device instead. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, for example, has been consistently rated as one of the best smartwatches for Android users, thanks to its great design and excellent fitness-tracking features.

For more information on choosing a smartwatch, check out our full guide on the best smartwatches for 2019. And be sure to check our deals page for all the latest sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Watch Series 5: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next smartwatch

apple watch spring straps roll product impressions sport band blue

Best smartphone deals for Labor Day: Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung

iPhone XS review

Get this renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch for $130 less on Amazon on Labor Day

samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

best apple watch deals of

Labor Day sale drops $200 off the powerful HP Spectre x360 and Folio 2-in-1s

hp spectre folio revew version 1543535594 review 4

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 get steep discounts for Labor Day

Surface Pro 6 Review

Best Labor Day sales: 4K TV, iPad, and laptop deals

Walmart drops a huge $202 off the price for this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV