Labor Day is almost here, and for the event, we’re expecting to get a ton of great deals on a range of tech products — including smartphones, 4K TVs, gaming consoles, and, of course, smartwatches. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular, and will likely be a hot-ticket item for Labor Day.

There are plenty of smartwatch deals available for Labor Day, from the more affordable fitness tracker-type watches to the ultra-powerful Apple Watch. It’s worth keeping an eye on this story — the smartwatch deals are likely to change as we head into the holiday weekend. Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the best smartwatch deals for Labor Day.

Best smartwatch deals for Labor Day

Labor Day isn’t here just yet, but plenty of retailers have already announced some pretty amazing deals for the event. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 3 is being discounted by a lot, and while it’s not the latest Apple Watch, it still has a lot to offer. There are plenty of other deals for those that don’t want an Apple Watch, too, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Check out the best Apple Watch deals for Labor Day below.

How to choose a smartwatch

Interested in getting a smartwatch for yourself, but aren’t exactly sure what model is right for you? There are a few things to think about when buying a smartwatch. Namely, it’s important to consider whether you’re looking for something mainly for fitness tracking, or for everyday use. If you want one for everyday use and you have an iPhone, it’s probably best to simply get an Apple Watch. If, however, you’re an Android user, there are still plenty of options for you. You could get a device with Google’s Wear OS, or you could go for a Samsung device instead. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, for example, has been consistently rated as one of the best smartwatches for Android users, thanks to its great design and excellent fitness-tracking features.

For more information on choosing a smartwatch, check out our full guide on the best smartwatches for 2019. And be sure to check our deals page for all the latest sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations