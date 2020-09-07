3 coffee maker deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

When you get up in the morning, the first thing you probably want is coffee for you to awaken your senses. Coffee machines are the perfect appliance to have at home because you can easily get your caffeine fix before you get on with your day. You can also save more money instead of grabbing a cup of joe in the nearest cafe. If you’re thinking about getting a coffee machine, this is the best time to get one, considering the discounts on high-quality coffee makers. Don’t miss out on these Labor Day sales while the discounts last. There is no better time to upgrade your kitchen space with these great deals on coffee makers and other kitchen appliances.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $80, was $110

If you’re looking for a compact yet high-quality coffee machine, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. This coffee maker can fit neatly on your countertop or side table without taking much space. It can also accommodate three different cup sizes with a push of a button. What’s even better is that this machine can brew your fresh coffee fast so it’s perfect to use if you’re running late and need a caffeine fix. It also comes with a neat feature that automatically turns off your coffee machine if it hasn’t been used for five minutes. What are you waiting for? Check out this Keurig coffee maker and get it for as low as $80 while this sweet deal lasts.

Ninja 10-Cup Coffee Maker – $160, was $180

Start making cafe-worthy drinks at home with the Ninja 10-Cup Coffee Maker. With six different brew sizes and four different brew types, you can start creating iced lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and more. The four brew styles include specialty brew, iced coffee, classic, and rich brew. You can even put them on different cup sizes with ease, whether you’re using a tumbler or travel mug. This coffee machine also comes with a fold-away frother, which is perfect for turning hot or cold milk into a smooth froth. The Ninja coffee maker has a black and stainless steel finish which gives your kitchen a stylish and functional appearance. If you want a coffee maker perfect for batches, get this coffee machine at a discounted price now.

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker — $190, was $220

Create cappuccinos and lattes in the comfort of your own home with the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. You can start making a latte or cappuccino with this coffee machine in three easy steps. First, brew a coffee shot using any K-Cup pod you have. Next, froth any type of milk you prefer with the dishwasher-safe frother. Lastly, serve it up and enjoy your delicious coffee drinks made at home. This coffee machine has a sleek Nickel finish so that it blends with any modern kitchen. It also can also accommodate 4 cup sizes and has simple-to-use button controls so that you can start making hot or cold coffee drinks with ease. Snag this high-quality Keurig coffee machine while the discount lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations