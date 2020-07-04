5 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

Bargain hunters know that the 4th of July is the best time of the year (besides Black Friday, of course) to score the biggest discounts on the latest techs and gadgets. We’ve done the hard work for you and gathered the absolute best laptop deals that we can find this Independence Day. Get the Apple MacBook Air, Asus Zenbook 14, Dell XPS 13, and HP 14-DK1003DX and HP Envy x360 laptops today starting from just $240.

HP 14-DK1003DX – $240, was $290

No one would mistake the HP 14-DQ1038wm for a high-end laptop. Its chassis is made entirely of plastic with nary a premium material in sight. However, it does seem sturdy, with minimal flexing on the keyboard deck and lid when pressure is applied to it. When it comes to performance, it’s going to meet your basic laptop requirements (typing documents, creating a presentation, streaming videos and movies, emailing, and similar uses). Its AMD Athlon 3000 processor is capable of handling normal computing tasks but will get bogged down by processor-heavy programs. Its full HD display is a delight, though, packed with 1,366 x 768 pixels. It’s not the brightest screen out there and definitely has some bad viewing angles, but the ability to watch YouTube and Netflix videos in glorious high-definition is a huge plus. Those looking for a reliable but cheap 14-inch laptop should seriously consider the HP 14-DK1003DX. Right now, it’s available at Best Buy for the incredibly low price of $240 instead of the usual $290 – that’s $50 in savings.

Asus ZenBook 14 – $550, was $700

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a solid mix of performance and portability at a price that won’t break the bank. At just 0.7-inches thick and a mere 2.65 pounds heavy, this ultrathin and ultralight laptop is designed for maximum portability. Powered by a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor, this relatively new chipset offers proficient performance comparable to Intel’s i5 processor, with smooth operating system navigation and fast-launching programs. Accessing files and system startup also tend to be quick. Its 14-inch high-definition IPS panel has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, making this great for multimedia consumption. What’s more, it can get sufficiently bright so there won’t be any issues using it outdoors, which is further supported by its anti-glare coating. And with backlit keys with superb actuation and key travel, you’ll be able to comfortably type even in dim surroundings. For people who are always on the go and in need of a portable yet powerful laptop, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a solid option. Grab yours today on Best Buy for only $550 instead of $700.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 – $650, was $850

It’s not difficult to see the appeal of 2-in-1 devices. With the portability and convenience of a touchscreen tablet combined with the power and enhanced functionality of a laptop, convertibles are fast becoming the preferred device of professionals everywhere. The HP Envy x360 is one such machine. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen has a pixel resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and boasts impressive color and clarity. Furthermore, it’s very responsive to even the lightest of touches and rotates 360-degrees so people can get a fuller view of your work. Its Intel Core i5 processor is equally impressive, capable of delivering a snappy performance whether you’re working, browsing the web, streaming videos, or even doing some light gaming. A laptop’s keyboard is one of the most important factors to consider. After all, you’ll be spending countless hours typing on it. In that department, the HP Envy x360 doesn’t disappoint. The backlit keys are snappy, precise, and very comfortable to type on. If you need a powerful 2-in-1 laptop minus the usual exorbitant price, the HP Envy x360 is a wonderful option. Get it at Best Buy today for $650 instead of $850 – a massive $200 off.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $900, was $999

If you’re determined to buy a MacBook but don’t want to shell out too much money, then the MacBook Air is for you. It’s a well-rounded portable laptop that boasts a solid performance and premium build quality. Now made thinner and lighter thanks to its eco-friendly aluminum chassis, the MacBook Air still possesses the same power and solid build quality typical of Apple devices. Its 13.3-inch Retina display boasts Apple’s True Tone technology, which gives it the power to adapt to your environment’s ambient light to make images appear more natural, with accurate colors that aren’t oversaturated. Working alongside an Intel i3 processor, this MacBook Air has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It proved speedy and performed well when tasked with normal daily workflow, like streaming videos, working in Photoshop, word processing, and web browsing. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air normally retails for $999, but right now you can purchase it on Amazon for $900 — a huge $99 off.

Dell XPS 13 – $1,000, was $1,050

For several years the Dell XPS 13 with its numerous iterations remained our top pick for the best laptop that you can buy. This still holds true with its latest 2020 version. It is one of the most gorgeous and well-built Ultrabooks out there with a stunning and robust design, lightning-fast performance, and exceptional keyboard and touchpad combo. Right now, the XPS 13 is on sale at Dell’s official website for $1,000 instead of $1,050. This laptop’s 13.4-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 non-touch display bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of detail. Another fine feature of the XPS 13 is its keyboard, which is very comfortable to type on with a firm and tactile bottoming action. Armed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this laptop provides incredibly smooth and lightning-fast performance without any hint of lag. And with its 256GB PCIe SSD, transferring files is far from sluggish. As far as we’re concerned, the Dell XPS 13 is practically perfect, the best premium Windows laptop that money can buy. Get it for $1,000 at Dell’s official website.

Here are even more fantastic 4th of July sales that you shouldn’t miss.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations