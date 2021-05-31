  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day tablet deals and sales for 2021

We’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales rounded up, and that includes the best Memorial Day tablet deals. If you’re looking to save big and you’re desperate for a new tablet for your home, we’ve got all the best offers covering both Android and iOS flavored tablets. Read on while we take you through them and look at whether now is the right time to buy one.

Best Memorial Day tablet deals
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$200 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock

$90 $110
This bundle includes a Fire HD 8 tablet with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio along with a Show Mode Charging Dock for your HD tab.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 128GB - Wi-Fi

$280 $850
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 128GB

$275 $430
Stay productive wherever you are with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with a solid processor for smooth performance, along with an S Pen and keyboard compatibility for further functionality.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$200 $830
Need more storage than most Android tablets can provide? This high-end Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with a whopping 512GB of internal storage along with a handy S Pen stylus.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$510 $549
Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128GB storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB - with Show Mode Charging Dock

$120 $140
Save 50% off new list prices when you buy an Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet with a show mode charging dock that changes the tablet to an Alexa smart display. This is a smart buy.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$400 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 128 GB - Wi-Fi

$80 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB (2019)

$119 $149
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A with 32GB storage and an 8-inch display gives you up to 13 hours per charge. This is the 2019 model and still an awesome buy if you need a good tablet on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 256GB - Wi-Fi

$320 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Samsung

Should you shop the Memorial Day tablet sales?

Like with any major purchase, it can be tricky to know when the right time to buy is. That goes doubly so during the Memorial Day tablet sales as the sales season is so close to another big event — Prime Day. Simply put, we’re expecting the Prime Day deals to be better than the Memorial Day tablet deals, so you may well be better off holding out until then. After all, it’s only a few weeks away.

However, while the Prime Day tablet deals are likely to be better, knowing when to buy does all depend on how urgently you need a new tablet. If your existing tablet has just failed or you simply can’t wait any longer, we won’t blame you if you have to dive into the Memorial Day tablet sales right now.

On a similar note, if you’re buying a tablet for a gift, then you might need it sooner than Prime Day. Don’t let someone down simply to save a few bucks!

Holding out for Prime Day should be more financially beneficial, but it’ll also give you more time to figure out your budget and check out our look at the best tablets. There are a lot of different options out there, so it’s important you find the best one for you. Whether you wait for the Prime Day sales or go for it now, buying the wrong one will cost you in the long run, so do your research.

Still, it’s highly likely that you’ll get the best bang for your buck with Prime Day rather than the Memorial Day tablet sales, but in either case, keep an eye out and avoid any incremental discounts. These are rarely worth your while. You want the big discounts so you can truly reap the rewards of your chosen sales event.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

