The best Presidents Day iPad sales and deals for 2022

The Apple iPad Mini is potentially the best iPad for most users. In our look at the Apple iPad (2021) vs iPad Mini (2021), it came out the overall winner because it’s simply great. It offers a truly gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that has True Tone and wide color support. That means everything you do on it looks fantastic. Whether you’re sketching out a design courtesy of its support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) or looking to watch the latest streaming content in style, this screen looks the part. It’s a real game changer when it comes to tablet usage.

Alongside that, the iPad Mini is super sharp at everything else. It has the latest A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. That means whether you’re multitasking or playing the latest games, it’s no slouch. It makes a huge difference in how likely you are to grab it instead of your smartphone or laptop. In addition, it has a 12MP Wide back camera plus 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. Best of all, there’s support for Center Stage which means the camera follows you around as you move so you’re always the center and focus of your video call. It’s another game-changing move for the already highly likable tablet. It’s these little things that add up when it comes to the quality of the tablet.

Elsewhere are other features you would come to expect from a great quality iPad Mini. These include Touch ID support so you can log in with your fingertip or use that as a password instead of typing in characters. It also has landscape stereo speakers for superior sound quality, plus it charges via USB-C so it’s speedy on that front. Expect about 10 hours of battery life however which should be more than enough for most purposes. Support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is also useful if you plan on sketching while on the move.

The Apple iPad Pro (11-inch) is one of the best iPads out there. It offers plenty of power that should suit all needs. That’s thanks to it using Apple’s M1 chip. That’s the same processor that’s used in many of Apple’s MacBook laptops so you’re guaranteed fantastic performance here. It’s capable of pretty much anything you throw at it, from typing up documents and presentations to multitasking or simply playing the latest games. It isn’t just about the processor either, as it has a phenomenal display, too. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display has ProMotion support, True Tone, and P3 wide color. That means you benefit from fantastic colors while using it as well as a display that is capable of handling fast-moving images without any risk of blurring. It’s ideal for a fast-paced lifestyle that demands smooth browsing or gaming.

In addition, the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch) also has great cameras. It uses a TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra Wide front camera that has Center Stage support. The latter means it’s perfect for video calls as the iPad is able to ‘follow’ you around so even if you’re moving around on a call, you’re always central in the image. It also offers a 12MP wide camera, plus a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, along with a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR.

Other features include all-day battery life and a Thunderbolt port so you can connect it to fast external storage, displays, or docks. There’s Face ID support too for extra secure logins and for using it for Apple Pay. Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio is convenient as well. Finally, four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones round off the media center potential.

The Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) is a truly amazing tablet. It’s basically a laptop replacement thanks to its powerful performance, gorgeous display, and extensive support for accessories. It uses Apple’s M1 chip which is frequently used in Apple MacBooks so you really are getting performance on a par with a laptop or even desktop system. Alongside that, it has an amazing Liquid Retina XDR display. Like nothing you’ve seen before, it looks phenomenal. That’s aided by its support for ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. Colors pop on screen while it’s also able to contend well with fast-moving images such as action movies or simply when playing the latest games with its speedy processor.

Whether you’re working hard or hardly working, the Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) never misses a beat. It has great cameras, too. Its TrueDepth camera system features an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage so it keeps up with all your movements on a video call, keeping you the focus of the chat. It also has a 12MP Wide camera and 10MP Ultra Wide camera with a LiDAR scanner for good measure too. That should keep tablet photography snappers happy.

Elsewhere are a plethora of useful features, too. These include Face ID support so you can use your face instead of entering passwords. There’s also a four-speaker audio setup plus five studio-quality microphones which will prove great when listening to music or taking calls. Support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio means you can easily turn this tablet into a laptop. It’s a fantastic device for if you can’t decide if you need a laptop or a tablet as it can do both equally well.

